ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

⚠ Impact Weather Day: Heavy thunderstorms for Maryland Wednesday night

Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (4:35 p.m.) -- Wind profile of a storm in Northern Virginia shows 65-70 mph wind gusts are possible across Route 66. UPDATE (3:42 p.m.) -- Storms with heavy rain and strong winds will continue west of Baltimore and across the Lower Eastern Shore through 5 p.m. The storms are moving...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Hot weekend ahead with storms returning Monday in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7:30 a.m. June 25 — Heating up for the first full weekend of summer. Saturday and Sunday remain dry with a good amount of sun both days and highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity will also be on the increase through the weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Weather Threat Triggers Alert Day For Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A WJZ Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms that could arrive this afternoon and evening. While we had a calm first half of the day, things will start to deteriorate after lunchtime. A strong cold front will swing in from the west and that cold air will collide with the warm, moist airmass in place causing storms to fire up. Storms will pick up in intensity and coverage through the afternoon and edge towards the Baltimore area in the evening. The storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect in Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties, as well as the Baltimore area, are under a Flood Watch from 3-11 p.m. A Severe Thunder Storm Warning was issued for parts of Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties, but expired at 3:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track this severe weather threat. It will be warm and a little more humid, with highs in the mid 80s.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits right at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds great memories and sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather possible Thursday evening over southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the chances for severe weather Thursday afternoon. Portions of southeast and central Nebraska and north central and northeast Kansas are under a slight risk for severe weather. The National Weather Service office in Hastings, Neb. says the best chance for severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and midnight.
NEBRASKA STATE
WDVM 25

Storm damage across the DMV

(DC News Now) — Storms with heavy damaging winds and flooding are hitting all over Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and parts of West Virginia. In Loudon County, there are reports from the Loudoun County Sheriff that there are several trees down throughout the area. DC News Now is also receiving reports of hundreds of […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Plumbing#Tonypannwbal
wfmd.com

Work To Begin Soon On Safety Improvements To Interchanges In Maryland

Eight are located in Frederick County. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – Some safety improvements will begin next week on interchanges around the state of Maryland, including eight in Frederick County. “This is our high friction surface treatment project,” says Shantee Felix, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. “We’ll be applying this to several locations in Maryland. These are roadways we are looking for that have significant curves.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Tropical Storm Agnes: 50 years later, still the biggest story I ever covered

I learned a lot from Tropical Storm Agnes, arguably the most impactful storm to hit the Chesapeake Bay in the several thousand years the current estuary has existed. Not least among those lessons was the importance of timing. Agnes struck 50 years ago this June, before I had worked on the Baltimore Sun long enough to even get my name on the front page stories I wrote about the storm. I wasn’t assigned them because of my reportorial skills; I had a big GMC pickup with enough clearance to traverse flooded roads.
ENVIRONMENT
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wfxrtv.com

Roof ripped off Virginia apartment building amid severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several areas in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and with the weather came massive damages across the region. More than 70,000 customers in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas reported power outages on Wednesday, June 22....
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Carroll; Charles; Frederick; Garrett; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY CARROLL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
NBC12

Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. A family was trying to move a camper before the storms rolled through,...
RICHMOND, VA
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Home In Washington County

No injuries were reported. Fire at 12715 Allanthus Dr. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire Wednesday night in Hagerstown. At around 9:45 PM, fire fighters were dispatched to 12715 Allanthus...
HAGERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy