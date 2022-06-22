⚠ Impact Weather Day: Heavy thunderstorms for Maryland Wednesday night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A WJZ Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms that could arrive this afternoon and evening. While we had a calm first half of the day, things will start to deteriorate after lunchtime. A strong cold front will swing in from the west and that cold air will collide with the warm, moist airmass in place causing storms to fire up. Storms will pick up in intensity and coverage through the afternoon and edge towards the Baltimore area in the evening. The storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect in Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties, as well as the Baltimore area, are under a Flood Watch from 3-11 p.m. A Severe Thunder Storm Warning was issued for parts of Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties, but expired at 3:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track this severe weather threat. It will be warm and a little more humid, with highs in the mid 80s.

