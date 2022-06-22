ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, PA

Oxford Man Charged With Disorderly Conduct After Fleeing Police

 3 days ago
OXFORD, PA — Oxford Borough Police Department arrested 24-year-old Martin Ledesma-Aguilar. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 5:18 pm, the Oxford Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Street for a report of a suspicious male in a backyard. Contact...

