There were many similarities between the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022 at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School; both took 12 Advanced Placement courses, both have an interest in engineering and computer science and both were on the varsity cross country running team last fall. Their grade point averages were also remarkably similar with just .006 separating them.

HONEOYE FALLS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO