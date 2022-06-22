ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Charles City Man Sold LSD

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 3 days ago

A Charles City man will plead guilty to selling LSD as part of a plea deal, according to KIMT. 20 year old Samuel...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Men Arrested for Stealing Panel Wagon

Two men from Charles City have been arrested for stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon, according to KIMT. Police were called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue regarding a possible stolen vehicle. When the officer arrived on scene he found 52 year old Danny Dickhoff and 44 year old Jeremy Scott trying to free up the brakes of the truck. The officer says there were visible marks from where the vehicle had been dragged away. Both Dickhoff and Scott admitted to stealing the Panel Wagon. They have been charged with second degree Theft.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KGLO News

Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man charged with burglarizing fairgrounds property

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a Mason City man accused of burglarizing the North Iowa Events Center. 45-year-old Justin Holt was arrested in October after investigators say he stole a dump truck, damaged an automatic teller machine, caused damage at the Mason City Motor Speedway, disconnected phone lines and stole an automated defibrillator from the Events Center property on October 7th.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen Charged with Stealing Gun

A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Charles City, IA
Charles City, IA
Crime & Safety
KIMT

Austin police say armed robber has been captured in Lyle

AUSTIN, Minn. – An accused armed robber is in custody after being tracked down by Mower County law enforcement. An off-duty Austin police officer says he saw a dark sedan parked behind a business on 12th Street SW at around 1:50 pm Friday. The vehicle fit the description of one connected to a recent robbery at Cheers Liquor. Police say the driver who the vehicle and headed toward a gas station also match the description of the suspect in the Cheers robbery.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for vandalizing North iowa Fairgrounds

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trashing the North Iowa Fairgrounds results in probation. Justin Lee Holt, 45 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,035 in damages. Holt pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and third-degree criminal mischief.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Nurse Took Pain Pill

A Cedar Falls nurse has pleaded guilty to taking a pain pill intended for a 95 year old who suffers from dementia and chronic pain, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Matthew Bowlden was already working at a nursing home when he took a second job at another nursing home. During his first shift at the new nursing home security cameras caught him opening a locked box in the medication room and taking an oxycodone pill that was supposed to go to the 95 year old resident. When confronted about the theft Bowlden abruptly claimed his home toilet was leaking and he had to address that. He never returned to the nursing home. He pleaded guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Deception. He will be sentenced at a later date. His nursing license was suspended in 2020 following an investigation by the Iowa Nursing Board.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Drugs#Kimt
KIMT

NE Iowa man charged with letting over 3,000 hogs starve to death

RANDALIA, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fayette County man is accused of letting over 3,000 hogs die on his property earlier this month because he did not feed them. Forty-one-year-old Derek Smith turned himself in to Fayette County deputies on June 9th, after he was investigated for livestock neglect charges. A criminal complaint says Smith was found to be neglecting 3,200 feeder hogs on June 2.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGLO News

Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve applying for funds to straighten curves on B-20 east of US Highway 65

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved an application for funding to straighten out curves on a county road just north of Mason City. County Engineer Brandon Billings says they’ve been exploring addressing the concerns about the curves on County Road B-20 just east of US Highway 65. “It’s something that’s been a thorn in our side for a long time. Those are very sharp curves. We’d like to apply for safety funding to help correct those now that we have the railroad right of way needed. It won’t be 100% what we want, but it will be safer and better than it is now for the traveling public not to get surprised and slam into that guard rail. That’s been that way since I was a kid, so it would be an amazing thing for us to apply for safety funds and get repaired.”
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
IOWA STATE
1230kfjb.com

House Fire Reported Near Grundy Center

Fire departments from several communities were called to an early morning house fire Wednesday just outside of Grundy Center. The home where the fire broke out is located on State Highway 14. According to witnesses, the home was completed engulfed in flames when the fire was reported around 2:40 a.m.
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
KGLO News

Worth County farmer fined $4500 for violations of state’s manure management plan laws

MANLY — A Worth County farmer has been fined $4500 for violations of the state’s manure management plan laws. Craig Benjegerdes owns and operates an animal feeding operation in rural Manly which consists of confinement buildings housing 2900 wean to finish swine. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says an environmental specialist conducted a routine inspection of the facility and the facility’s manure application records on November 16th. The DNR says the records indicated that manure was applied above the maximum allowable rate in the manure management plan for the crop years between 2017 and 2021.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
1057kokz.com

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 27 years later

WHO 13 NEWS – This month marks 27 years since Iowa TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished. A group called “FindJodi” is making sure her story is not forgotten. “Jodi was 27 years old. She disappeared on June 27. It will be 27 years on Monday since she’s gone,” Caroline Lowe, a FindJodi team member […]
MASON CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

State legislation is changing Mason City firework ordinance

You may have noticed firework vendors where they weren't in years past. That's because of recent state legislation. During the last legislative session, the Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill allowing the sale of fireworks in any location in the state zoned for commercial or industrial purposes.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Community Plaza Will Be Demolished

The Community Plaza in Oelwein will be demolished after falling into disrepair, according to KCRG. The building which sits at 25 West Charles Street has cracks in the wall and water issues. The bridge structure underneath is also not sound. The plaza will close on the 30th and will be torn down in the fall. The old Dollar General building downtown will be renovated to replace the Community Plaza. The new facility will have a meeting area and will hold more than 450 people for events. That project is expected to cost $3.2 million. Community Bank of Oelwein has pledged $250,000 to the project with the rest of the money expected to come from grants, individual donors, and local charitable foundations. Organizers hope the new venue will bring more people to Oelwein.
OELWEIN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy