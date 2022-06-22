ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Last Union Member Taking City to Court

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lone remaining member of the Cedar Falls firefighters union is taking the city to court, alleging they violated his rights when...

kwayradio.com

kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Truck runs over woman's foot during Roe v. Wade protest

Cedar Rapids — Witnesses at a rally in Cedar Rapids Friday say a truck ran over a woman's foot during a peaceful pro-choice protest. Iowa author Lyz Lenz posted a photo of the incident on Twitter Friday evening, and said everyone seems to be OK. Lenz claims two women...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 9:00 pm, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center. Pool staff called police who immediately responded. Individuals involved in the fight were identified and banned from the pool with one 14-year-old arrested. No weapons were displayed or used during the fight.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Community Plaza Will Be Demolished

The Community Plaza in Oelwein will be demolished after falling into disrepair, according to KCRG. The building which sits at 25 West Charles Street has cracks in the wall and water issues. The bridge structure underneath is also not sound. The plaza will close on the 30th and will be torn down in the fall. The old Dollar General building downtown will be renovated to replace the Community Plaza. The new facility will have a meeting area and will hold more than 450 people for events. That project is expected to cost $3.2 million. Community Bank of Oelwein has pledged $250,000 to the project with the rest of the money expected to come from grants, individual donors, and local charitable foundations. Organizers hope the new venue will bring more people to Oelwein.
OELWEIN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA
kwayradio.com

Men Arrested for Stealing Panel Wagon

Two men from Charles City have been arrested for stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon, according to KIMT. Police were called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue regarding a possible stolen vehicle. When the officer arrived on scene he found 52 year old Danny Dickhoff and 44 year old Jeremy Scott trying to free up the brakes of the truck. The officer says there were visible marks from where the vehicle had been dragged away. Both Dickhoff and Scott admitted to stealing the Panel Wagon. They have been charged with second degree Theft.
CHARLES CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen Charged with Stealing Gun

A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.
WATERLOO, IA
superhits1027.com

Fort Dodge man sentenced to ten years on Mason City meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Fort Dodge man convicted of selling methamphetamine in Mason City. 28-year-old Jacob Mills was arrested in the early morning hours of March 12th in the area of 8th and South President where law enforcement says he was found with about nine grams of meth. Mills was originally charged with the Class B-level controlled substance violation of conspiring with the intent to manufacture and deliver false meth over five grams and under five kilograms, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.
MASON CITY, IA
iheart.com

Man Charged In Two Cedar Rapids Murders Pleads Not Guilty To One

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man charged with two deadly shootings in Cedar Rapids is pleading not guilty in one of the cases. Twenty-year-old Kazius Childress is pleading not guilty to murdering 19-year-old Cordal Lewis in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive Southeast on January 27th. Childress is also accused of killing Kavon Johnson at 2250 Blakely Boulevard Southeast less than 24 hours later. Childress was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Davenport on May 17th. He'll be arraigned in the second murder case on June 29th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Everything You Need To Know About Sturgis Falls

This weekend will kick off another year of fun and festivities at the Sturgis Falls Celebration!. It actually all started out as a celebration of the Cedar Falls Bicentennial Celebration and has grown into a huge community event over the years. There is a WHOLE lot going on in Cedar Falls this weekend to celebrate, so here's all of the details to help you keep track of it all!
CEDAR FALLS, IA

