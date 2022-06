Potential, promise, and unpredictability...it's all on draft tonight in Brooklyn. The 2022 NBA Draft is set to be held on Thursday night at Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Draft night has often been one of hope, anger, excitement, and everything in between for the New York Knicks, who are looking to reclaim the taste of the postseason denied to them last season.

