Your guide to the 2022 NYC Pride March

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFW0F_0gIKDpjp00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The NYC Pride March is the marquee event in New York City each year during LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.

The NYC Pride March is a civil rights demonstration for the LGBTQ+ community. The march has been an annual tradition since it was first held in 1970 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the momentous Stonewall Uprising in Greenwich Village.

NYC PrideFest: From performers to food, here’s a must-see guide

New York City’s Pride March is considered one of the largest in the world. It will be held fully in person for the first time in three years due to the pandemic. The event typically attracts tens of thousands of participants and millions of spectators.

Here’s what to know about the 53rd annual NYC Pride March.

When is the NYC Pride March?

The march will start at noon on Sunday, June 26.

What is the route for the NYC Pride March?

The march starts in Manhattan at Fifth Avenue and 25th Street and heads south on Fifth Avenue before turning west on 8th Street. From there, the march crosses over to Sixth Avenue and continues on Christopher Street passing the Stonewall National Monument. The march will then turn north on Seventh Avenue and pass by the New York City AIDS Memorial. The march ends in Chelsea at Seventh Avenue and 16th Street.

Find a map of the route on the NYC Pride website .

Who are the NYC Pride March grand marshals?

NYC Pride selected five grand marshals to lead this year’s parade:

  • Ts Madison – a social media star who made history as the first transgender person to have their own reality show, “TS Madison Experience” on WE tv
  • Punkie Johnson – comedian and cast member on “Saturday Night Live”
  • Schuyler Bailar – the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division I men’s team, swimming for Harvard University
  • Dominique Morgan – executive director of The Okra Project, which provides support for Black transgender, non-binary and gender-non-conforming people
  • Chase Strangio – a lawyer and activist who serves as the Deputy Director for Transgender Justice with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project

“Our grand marshals for this year truly embody the spirit of the theme for NYC Pride 2022, ‘Unapologetically Us.’” said NYC Pride March Director Bansri Manek. “They have embraced their identities and used their platforms to help members of our community truly love and live their truth without fear or shame. They also exemplify the key themes of our Grand Marshal categories, including Trans Rights Champion, Social Justice Warrior, Behind-the-Scenes, Celebrated Luminary and Youth Activism.”

‘Everyone needs haircuts’: NYC barbershop helps break boundaries, binaries

Is the NYC Pride March televised?

The NYC Pride March will be broadcast on WABC from noon to 3 p.m. The TV broadcast will be co-hosted by actress Angelica Ross and feature live performances and on-air interviews.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

