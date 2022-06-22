ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

EXCLUSIVE: BioRestorative Selects Second Site For Its Lumbar Disc Disease Study

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

BioRestorative Therapies Inc BRTX has selected the Center for Clinical Research in North Carolina as the company's second contract for its Phase 2 trial targeting chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD).

BioRestorative develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells.

What Happened: The Phase 2 trial will evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of a single dose intradiscal injection of the company's autologous investigational stem cell-based therapeutic, BRTX-100.

A total of 99 eligible patients will be randomized at up to 15 sites in the U.S. to receive either the investigational drug or control in a 2:1 fashion.

The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells.

In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc.

The company announced site initiation for its cLDD trial last week. The Denver Spine and Pain Institute is the first clinical site initiated.

Price Action: BRTX shares closed 2.45% higher at $3.69 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How Does Ketamine Affect The Brain Over Time?

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. Cannabis legalization is opening the floodgates for alternative medicines. Ketamine in particular is showing promise and one company is taking a novel approach to researching the drug. Kernel, a non-invasive neuroimaging company, and Cybin Inc.,...
HEALTH
Benzinga

ASCO Annual Meeting 2022: An Innovation Showcase In Cancer Treatment

Earlier this month, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) hosted its annual meeting, drawing over 40,000 attendees from around the globe. The conference is one of the major events in the healthcare industry and showcases the newest clinical readouts from top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Global X attended this year’s presentations, which focused on democratizing cancer care, new diagnostic standards, and updates on investigational cancer treatments. In this piece, we highlight some of the most exciting developments.
CANCER
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

A New Study Analyzes U.S. State Approaches To Cannabis Licensing

A new study conducted by economic researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided a systematic analysis of the current licensing strategies taken by all states that have passed medical cannabis laws and adult-use recreational cannabis laws. The study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy showed data on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumbar Disc Disease#Stem Cells#U S#The Denver Spine#Pain Institute
Benzinga

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cookies' CBD Products Now Available In Austria, Parallel & Texas Original Each Open New Stores

Parallel To Open Another Surterra Wellness Store In Florida. Parallel is opening a second Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Orlando. Located at 2820 East Colonial Drive, near the Milk District and alongside a variety of popular retail and dining options, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 23.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Benzinga

Congress Urges USDA & FDA To Resolve 'Hot' Hemp Difficulties, Addresses CBD Advertising, Veterans & Cannabis Research, Psychedelics

Congressional lawmakers updated several spending bills and reports dealing with important issues in the cannabis and hemp industries. New documents published by the House Appropriations Committee address hemp manufacturing problems, CBD advertising, home loan benefits for veterans employed in legal marijuana markets, research into medical cannabis for veterans, and alternative treatments for PTSD such as psychedelics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

American Council Of Cannabis Medicine Forms Next Frontier Task Force

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) formed the Next Frontier Task Force. The task force is created to bring together stakeholders from medical cannabis, insurance and third party payers to facilitate expanded participation. ACCM has been quietly building the professional standards, platforms and connectors to facilitate interactions that mirror today's professional pharma industry.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
143K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy