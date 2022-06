Massive water main break shuts down road in Banksville

PITTSBURGH — An 8-inch water main break in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood had water shooting into the air.

Carnahan Road was closed between Shelley Drive and Woodcove Place.

Pennsylvania American Water officials said 58 customers are affected.

Water has been turned off and repairs are being made. PAW said service should be restored between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

