ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Where are the best places to watch Red, White & BOOM?

By Kristine Varkony
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZfrA_0gIKDJvv00

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— Red, White & BOOM! 2022 is next week. Hundreds of thousands of people will tune in on NBC4 or head to downtown Columbus to watch the 40th anniversary on July 1 at 10 p.m.

Here are the top places central Ohioans say are the best to watch the spectacular fireworks show that shoot off from the steps of Genoa Park.

5. Scioto Audubon Metro Park , Dodge Park , & Lou Berliner Sports Park

These three city parks south and southwest of downtown are spectator favorites for those trying to avoid the action and crowding of downtown.

4. Huntington Park

Enjoy Red, White & BOOM! from the comfort of Huntington Park at Ballpark Boom. The family-centric event includes live bands, food, and inflatable games.

Tickets are required. Click here for more information on how to get them.

3. Goodale Park

The south side of Goodale Park provides a great view of downtown Columbus. Bring a blanket or chairs and look towards the river once it gets dark to watch the show.

2. Downtown Riverfront

If you want to be in the middle of the action, get down to the river early to mark your spot. There are several grassy areas to set up camp along the Scioto Mile across from COSI and Genoa Park where the fireworks are set off, including Bicentennial Park and Battelle Riverfront Park. Don’t forget to stop by and see NBC4 at Boom Central near Civic Center Drive and West Town Street.

1. At home

Most NBC4 fans say the best place to watch Red, White & BOOM! is in the comfort of their own homes. NBC4 exclusively broadcasts the fireworks show live in its entirety.

NBC4’s live coverage of Columbus’ brightest patriotic celebration kicks off with First at 4 and leads up to the biggest broadcast of the summer from 8-11 p.m. on NBC4, nb4i.com and the NBC4 app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! 2022: What you need to know

Where to watch There are magnificent views of the Red, White, and BOOM! fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. July 1 throughout the city of Columbus including downtown, Franklinton, Short North, and more. But for those who don’t like crowds, NBC4’s on-air and online broadcast is a great option to watch 2022’s 40th anniversary show. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to park for Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are plenty of transportation options to choose from to get to the 2.5 square miles Downtown that Red, White and BOOM! spans. In addition to private lots scattered throughout the area, spots in garages run by the Arena District, Columbus Commons, and Greater Columbus Convention Center can be reserved ahead of time.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ComFest returns to Goodale Park, celebrates 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park on Friday after virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: Iacono’s Ristorante – Run to the (Shawnee) Hills for the Best Pizza Buffet of Our Times

Some people love parades. I love a buffet. In 2016, I did an extensive survey of lunchtime pizza buffets in Columbus. In that era, I determined that the Iacono’s pizza buffet (at 4452 Kenny Rd.), while the most expensive pizza buffet offering, was definitely the best choice in town. Subsequently, I patronized the Kenny Road lunch buffet no fewer than 50 times through MLK Day 2020. It was the only buffet that ever mattered. Then a global pandemic blew up the restaurant business. Iacono’s never closed the Kenny Road location, but hours were reduced and the dumped dine-in service has not yet returned for any day of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: June 23-26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From July 4th celebrations to ComFest, there’s no lack of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Independence Day Celebrations: Through July 4 July 4th celebrations across central Ohio are beginning this weekend. Find your local parade, festival, and fireworks here.  “Airplane!” and “My Fair Lady” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicentennial Park#Downtown Columbus#Riverfront Park#Fireworks Show#Red White Boom#Ohioans#Scioto Audubon Metro Park#Ballpark Boom#Boom Central
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! street closures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Street closures in downtown Columbus and Franklinton for Red, White, & BOOM! begin Monday and will expand in the days leading up to Friday’s fireworks show and into clean-up Saturday morning. Monday, June 27 from 9 a.m through Saturday, July 2 Washington Blvd. from Broad St to Main St. Wednesday, June 29 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This beloved Columbus bar and music venue is permanently closing

After 13 years, The Shrunken Head is ready to call it quits. In a statement posted to the Facebook page of the long-standing Columbus bar and music venue yesterday evening, owners Andreas Kleinert and Kristy Venrick announced that it plans to shutter before the end of the month. The Shrunken...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where are consumer-grade fireworks allowed in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one week, Ohio’s new firework law will go into effect allowing for consumer-grade fireworks. The law allows for consumer-grade fireworks such as firecrackers, roman candles and bottle rockets. It comes just in time for July 4th celebrations. “I’ve been in the fire service for 30 years, love 4th of July, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus giving residents options in order to beat the heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When temperatures reach above 90 degrees, it can be a challenge for people to stay cool. However, Central Ohio has a number of options to help people to stay cool and also ways to distract themselves from the scorching temperatures. Gateway Film Center opened its...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

July 4th celebrations in and around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Across central Ohio, cities are gearing up for July 4th celebrations, from the Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition to Red, White & BOOM! View your local July 4 parade, festival and fireworks below. Red, White & BOOM! July 1 Red, White and Boom is back with the biggest fireworks show in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second child dies after Thursday fire in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two of the children injured in the west Columbus fire Thursday have died, according to firefighters. Firefighters say the 10-year-old and 8-year-old girls, who were among the three found inside a home along Midland Avenue during the fire, died Friday. The third girl, a 7-year-old, remains in critical condition. The fire […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

“This is what happens when the money runs out”

Hilltop hero Zerqa Abid, who has dedicated her life to helping thousands of young people on the Westside, is threatening a hunger strike if the City does not take more action to curb increasing violence by young people. Last Friday, following three homicides over two days of young people in...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: HouseTaco

The obvious attention-getting opener here is something on the lines of “Mexico has invaded the Ohio Statehouse.” That said, we live in strange times, and openers like that can take unexpected turns. So, instead, let’s start with a less interesting statement: A newish player has taken over the old Milo’s space inside the Ohio Statehouse, it’s called HouseTaco, and it serves tacos.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy