Where are the best places to watch Red, White & BOOM?

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— Red, White & BOOM! 2022 is next week. Hundreds of thousands of people will tune in on NBC4 or head to downtown Columbus to watch the 40th anniversary on July 1 at 10 p.m.

Here are the top places central Ohioans say are the best to watch the spectacular fireworks show that shoot off from the steps of Genoa Park.

5. Scioto Audubon Metro Park , Dodge Park , & Lou Berliner Sports Park

These three city parks south and southwest of downtown are spectator favorites for those trying to avoid the action and crowding of downtown.

4. Huntington Park

Enjoy Red, White & BOOM! from the comfort of Huntington Park at Ballpark Boom. The family-centric event includes live bands, food, and inflatable games.

Tickets are required. Click here for more information on how to get them.

3. Goodale Park

The south side of Goodale Park provides a great view of downtown Columbus. Bring a blanket or chairs and look towards the river once it gets dark to watch the show.

2. Downtown Riverfront

If you want to be in the middle of the action, get down to the river early to mark your spot. There are several grassy areas to set up camp along the Scioto Mile across from COSI and Genoa Park where the fireworks are set off, including Bicentennial Park and Battelle Riverfront Park. Don’t forget to stop by and see NBC4 at Boom Central near Civic Center Drive and West Town Street.

1. At home

Most NBC4 fans say the best place to watch Red, White & BOOM! is in the comfort of their own homes. NBC4 exclusively broadcasts the fireworks show live in its entirety.

NBC4’s live coverage of Columbus’ brightest patriotic celebration kicks off with First at 4 and leads up to the biggest broadcast of the summer from 8-11 p.m. on NBC4, nb4i.com and the NBC4 app .

