Warrior softball team rolls to 21-4

The Melcher-Dallas Baseball Squad came back from an 8-2 deficit to beat Murray on Friday 11-9. The Saints fell into a six run whole by the 3rd inning but put up a six spot in the 6th inning and then another three for insurance in the 6th. Cole Metz was 2/3 with three RBI while Owen Suntken had two hits. Things did not go quite as smoothly for the softball Saints as they lost 13-3 to Murray. The Mustangs posted three runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th innings to end the game early. Summer Karpan, Payton Anderson, Emma Clark all got RBIs for Melcher-Dallas. The Saints come back to play today in the Coal Miners Invitational Classic starting out with Tri-County.
Comments / 0