Norwalk, IA

Warrior softball team rolls to 21-4

By Mike Oeffner
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another sweep for the red-hot Norwalk softball team. The Class 4A fifth-ranked Warriors won both ends of a doubleheader for the second straight night and fifth time on the season Tuesday, making quick work of Des Moines Roosevelt by scores of 13-1 and 14-2 – both...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

kniakrls.com

Pella Baseball Team Earns Season Series Over DCG

A fifth inning two-out rally on senior night was enough for the Pella baseball team to earn a doubleheader split with Dallas Center-Grimes Friday night, winning game two 6-3 and falling in the opener 7-4, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch committed three errors in game one and...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Softball Sweeps Newton; Baseball Salvages a Split in a Nailbiter

The Pella Christian softball team earned their first doubleheader sweep of the season Friday night against Newton, while the baseball teams used a late-inning rally to salvage a split in their doubleheader. Eagles softball won their two games 10-6 and 5-4, while baseball fell 17-0 in game one before winning 4-3 via an extra inning walk-off single in game two.
NEWTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Falls to Van Meter

The Indianola baseball team fell to Van Meter in the Brent Prange Classic Friday 11-1. Van Meter scored three runs in the second inning to take the lead, and the Indians answered with their lone run to get back in the game, but the Bulldogs then scored eight unanswered runs in the next three innings to end the game early.
INDIANOLA, IA
Sports
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball to Host Madrid today Softball at Ankeny Tournament

The Pleasantville Baseball team will be back in action today at 10:am against Madrid in a double header. These games were originally scheduled for Thursday. Pleasantville Baseball Head coach Sheldon Card spoke with KNIA/KRLS Sports about the style of play Madrid will bring into their double header. “Their coach is...
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Falls To ADM; Baseball Knocks Off Winterset

The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad went toe to toe with #1 ranked ADM on Friday, but the Tigers walked off in the bottom of the 8th on a wild pitch to win 2-1 as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. ADM got on the board first with a home run to right field and it stayed 1-0 until the 6th when Brittany Bacorn, for the second straight game, launched a homer of her own to right field to tie the score. Both teams had chances to score in the 7th, and when Knoxville could not get runners across in its half of the 8th, ADM sent the winning run home on a wild pitch to end the game. Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports starting pitcher Jadyn Streigle kept a good hitting ADM at bay to give Knoxville a shot.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Summer Teams Drop Games To Murray

The Melcher-Dallas Baseball Squad came back from an 8-2 deficit to beat Murray on Friday 11-9. The Saints fell into a six run whole by the 3rd inning but put up a six spot in the 6th inning and then another three for insurance in the 6th. Cole Metz was 2/3 with three RBI while Owen Suntken had two hits. Things did not go quite as smoothly for the softball Saints as they lost 13-3 to Murray. The Mustangs posted three runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th innings to end the game early. Summer Karpan, Payton Anderson, Emma Clark all got RBIs for Melcher-Dallas. The Saints come back to play today in the Coal Miners Invitational Classic starting out with Tri-County.
MURRAY, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball Falls To Moulton-Udell

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad got down early and never could recover in an 11-1 loss to Moulton-Udell on Thursday. The Eagles held a 7-0 lead after two innings and added four more in the 4th. The Saints committed 11 errors and only had one hit. Saydi Benz took the loss while Jenna Mickey got the lone hit for the Saints. The baseball game was not played due to Moulton-Udell not having enough players. The Saints will host Murray tonight with the baseball squad playing at 5:00 and the softball squad hosting a double header starting at 5:30.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Softball and Baseball Defeats Perry

The PCM Softball team’s offense continued to roll as they defeated Perry 12-2 in six innings Wednesday. Belle Hudnut went 4-5 at the plate and Riley Johannes hit a homerun. Rylee Parsons picked up the win in the circle, throwing all six innings and striking out seven. The Mustangs improve to 12-9 overall and will be in action tonight at Baxter starting at 5:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Wins Nailbiter, Baseball Falls to Grinnell

The Indianola summer teams split their contests against Grinnell at Indianola High School Wednesday evening, softball winning 1-0 and baseball falling 11-3 to the #2 in class 3A Tigers. The Indianola softball team was held to just two hits in their contest, however that was enough as a Kiley Kindelspire...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball Falls in Extra Innings

The Pleasantville Softball team lost a heartbreaker 7-5 in eight innings to Southeast Warren Wednesday. The Trojans raced out to a 5-1 lead early, but the Warhawks chipped away at the lead and tied the game with a two run homer in the seventh and then walked off with another two run shot in the eighth. With the loss, Pleasantville falls to 9-12 overall. Pleasantville was scheduled for a softball double header at Madrid tonight but those games have been canceled. The Trojans will face some stiff competition on Saturday as they play Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial at the Ankeny Tournament.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball And Baseball Lose Big To Respective Opponents

It was a night to forget for the respective Melcher-Dallas diamond clubs as the Saints Baseball Squad fell to Central Decatur 18-6 while the softball squad fell to Centerville 16-0. The Cardinals were up 7-4 in the 4th when they erupted for nine runs to put it out of reach and limited the Saints to five hits. The softball squad was held hitless in a game that lasted just 2 2/3 innings. The Saints also were hampered by seven errors. Both Saints squads host Moulton-Udell tonight.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Baseball and Softball Fall Short at DC-G

The Pella Christian baseball and softball teams traveled to Dallas Center-Grimes Wednesday night and despite great efforts, both teams were unable to grab wins. The Eagles fell 7-4 on the baseball diamond, while the softball team fell 7-1 in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Eagles softball team...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Summer Teams Run-Rule Oskaloosa on Both Diamonds

It was a short Wednesday night for both summer teams from Pella High School as they traveled down Highway 163 to earn a pair of mercy rule wins over Oskaloosa, with the baseball team winning 10-0 in five innings and the Dutch softball girls winning 10-0 in six, with that game heard on KRLS3.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Panther Summer Squads Hope Long Layoff Does Not Break Momentum

After a longer than normal time off for the Knoxville Boys and Girls of Summer, the Panthers will host Centerville along Panther Drive tonight. The baseball Panthers have not played since last Friday’s sweep of Davis County. Tuesday’s games against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont barely got started before persistent lightning chased fans away. The Panthers should be well rested and all pitchers will be available tonight against the Big Reds. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS depending on who throws is where everyone else will line up.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Midseason Championships Next Saturday As Knoxville Raceway Take This Week Off

It will be a silent Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. Many of the weekly Knoxville drivers are at Husets Speedway for the weekend running in the High Bank Nationals. Knoxville will return to racing next Saturday with the Midseason Championships. Brian Brown has the lead in the 410 points while Clint Garner holds the lead in the 360s and Brandon Worthington holds the lead in the Pro Sprints. KNIA airs all sprint car races from the Knoxville Raceway with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KNOXVILLE, IA

