Pella, IA

Pella Christian Baseball and Softball Travel to DC-G Tonight

By Tyler Crabb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella Christian baseball and softball teams aim to get back in the win column tonight in single Little Hawkeye Conference games at Dallas Center-Grimes. The Eagles softball team was swept in a pair of five inning...

Eagles Softball Sweeps Newton; Baseball Salvages a Split in a Nailbiter

The Pella Christian softball team earned their first doubleheader sweep of the season Friday night against Newton, while the baseball teams used a late-inning rally to salvage a split in their doubleheader. Eagles softball won their two games 10-6 and 5-4, while baseball fell 17-0 in game one before winning 4-3 via an extra inning walk-off single in game two.
NEWTON, IA
Pella Baseball Team Earns Season Series Over DCG

A fifth inning two-out rally on senior night was enough for the Pella baseball team to earn a doubleheader split with Dallas Center-Grimes Friday night, winning game two 6-3 and falling in the opener 7-4, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch committed three errors in game one and...
PELLA, IA
Melcher-Dallas Summer Teams Drop Games To Murray

The Melcher-Dallas Baseball Squad came back from an 8-2 deficit to beat Murray on Friday 11-9. The Saints fell into a six run whole by the 3rd inning but put up a six spot in the 6th inning and then another three for insurance in the 6th. Cole Metz was 2/3 with three RBI while Owen Suntken had two hits. Things did not go quite as smoothly for the softball Saints as they lost 13-3 to Murray. The Mustangs posted three runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th innings to end the game early. Summer Karpan, Payton Anderson, Emma Clark all got RBIs for Melcher-Dallas. The Saints come back to play today in the Coal Miners Invitational Classic starting out with Tri-County.
MURRAY, IA
Melcher-Dallas Softball Falls To Moulton-Udell

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad got down early and never could recover in an 11-1 loss to Moulton-Udell on Thursday. The Eagles held a 7-0 lead after two innings and added four more in the 4th. The Saints committed 11 errors and only had one hit. Saydi Benz took the loss while Jenna Mickey got the lone hit for the Saints. The baseball game was not played due to Moulton-Udell not having enough players. The Saints will host Murray tonight with the baseball squad playing at 5:00 and the softball squad hosting a double header starting at 5:30.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
Indianola Baseball Falls to Van Meter

The Indianola baseball team fell to Van Meter in the Brent Prange Classic Friday 11-1. Van Meter scored three runs in the second inning to take the lead, and the Indians answered with their lone run to get back in the game, but the Bulldogs then scored eight unanswered runs in the next three innings to end the game early.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville Softball Falls To ADM; Baseball Knocks Off Winterset

The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad went toe to toe with #1 ranked ADM on Friday, but the Tigers walked off in the bottom of the 8th on a wild pitch to win 2-1 as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. ADM got on the board first with a home run to right field and it stayed 1-0 until the 6th when Brittany Bacorn, for the second straight game, launched a homer of her own to right field to tie the score. Both teams had chances to score in the 7th, and when Knoxville could not get runners across in its half of the 8th, ADM sent the winning run home on a wild pitch to end the game. Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports starting pitcher Jadyn Streigle kept a good hitting ADM at bay to give Knoxville a shot.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pleasantville Baseball to Host Madrid today Softball at Ankeny Tournament

The Pleasantville Baseball team will be back in action today at 10:am against Madrid in a double header. These games were originally scheduled for Thursday. Pleasantville Baseball Head coach Sheldon Card spoke with KNIA/KRLS Sports about the style of play Madrid will bring into their double header. “Their coach is...
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
PCM Softball and Baseball Defeats Perry

The PCM Softball team’s offense continued to roll as they defeated Perry 12-2 in six innings Wednesday. Belle Hudnut went 4-5 at the plate and Riley Johannes hit a homerun. Rylee Parsons picked up the win in the circle, throwing all six innings and striking out seven. The Mustangs improve to 12-9 overall and will be in action tonight at Baxter starting at 5:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
Melcher-Dallas Softball And Baseball Lose Big To Respective Opponents

It was a night to forget for the respective Melcher-Dallas diamond clubs as the Saints Baseball Squad fell to Central Decatur 18-6 while the softball squad fell to Centerville 16-0. The Cardinals were up 7-4 in the 4th when they erupted for nine runs to put it out of reach and limited the Saints to five hits. The softball squad was held hitless in a game that lasted just 2 2/3 innings. The Saints also were hampered by seven errors. Both Saints squads host Moulton-Udell tonight.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
Twin Cedars Baseball Run Rules Seymour

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad drubbed Seymour on Thursday 13-1. Blake Micetich got the win going five innings while Dallas Smith went 2/2 with a single and double while Wyatt Findley was 2/3 with two RBI. Twin Cedars hits the road to Mormon Trail tonight along with the softball squad.
SEYMOUR, IA
Indianola Softball Wins Nailbiter, Baseball Falls to Grinnell

The Indianola summer teams split their contests against Grinnell at Indianola High School Wednesday evening, softball winning 1-0 and baseball falling 11-3 to the #2 in class 3A Tigers. The Indianola softball team was held to just two hits in their contest, however that was enough as a Kiley Kindelspire...
INDIANOLA, IA
Midseason Championships Next Saturday As Knoxville Raceway Take This Week Off

It will be a silent Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. Many of the weekly Knoxville drivers are at Husets Speedway for the weekend running in the High Bank Nationals. Knoxville will return to racing next Saturday with the Midseason Championships. Brian Brown has the lead in the 410 points while Clint Garner holds the lead in the 360s and Brandon Worthington holds the lead in the Pro Sprints. KNIA airs all sprint car races from the Knoxville Raceway with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pitching prevails as Norwalk squads beat Newton

Great pitching was the story of the night in Norwalk Wednesday as the Warriors defeated Newton 2-1 in baseball and 3-0 in softball, capping three-game season sweeps in both sports. On the baseball diamond, Norwalk seniors Dylan Christensen and Tucker Beving combined on a five-hitter – using just 101 total...
NORWALK, IA
Twin Cedars Softball Cuts Down EBF Ups Streak To 19 Wins In A Row; Baseball Falls To Chariton

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad gained another significant win on Thursday, downing Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12-5. The Sabers as in most of their games got off to a quick start scoring one in the 1st and putting up seven in the 2nd to lead 8-0. The Rockets came back to make it 9-5 in the 5th, but three insurance runs in the bottom of the 5th gave the Sabers the cushion they needed. Ali Mockenhaupt got the win allowing just one baserunner through four innings. She also drove in three runs including a homer. Grace Bailey drove in three and Brooke Roby had two RBI. The Sabers baseball squad fell to Chariton 11-1. Twin Cedars held a 1-0 after three innings, but errors doomed the Sabers and the game got away from them. Twin Cedars will travel to Mormon Trail on Friday.
CHARITON, IA
Pella Summer Teams Run-Rule Oskaloosa on Both Diamonds

It was a short Wednesday night for both summer teams from Pella High School as they traveled down Highway 163 to earn a pair of mercy rule wins over Oskaloosa, with the baseball team winning 10-0 in five innings and the Dutch softball girls winning 10-0 in six, with that game heard on KRLS3.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Panther Summer Squads Hope Long Layoff Does Not Break Momentum

After a longer than normal time off for the Knoxville Boys and Girls of Summer, the Panthers will host Centerville along Panther Drive tonight. The baseball Panthers have not played since last Friday’s sweep of Davis County. Tuesday’s games against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont barely got started before persistent lightning chased fans away. The Panthers should be well rested and all pitchers will be available tonight against the Big Reds. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS depending on who throws is where everyone else will line up.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella Christian’s Dart Earns Triple Threat Acting Scholarship

A Pella Christian actor earned an experience to bolster her skills on stage. Abby Dart, who played Fastrada in PCHS’s “Pippin”, just finished a week with the Iowa High School Musical Theatre’s Triple Threat Program. This year, it expanded to not only select two students to compete at Nationals but also four more students to receive full scholarships to the Des Moines Performing Arts summer camp. Out of nearly 75 students from across Iowa, Dart was selected as one of the four students to receive the full scholarship.
PELLA, IA

