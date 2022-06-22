Podcast: How do the Dolphins and Jets match up ahead of the 2022 NFL season?

When it comes to Dolphins-Jets, there’s no question who has dominated the rivalry in recent memory. Miami has won eight of 10 matchups in the last five seasons and was last swept by New York in 2015.

But just as the Dolphins revamped their roster this offseason with the additions of players such as Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, the Jets have, too. New York signed guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end C.J. Uzomah and used three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to select cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

In this week’s Dolphins in Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi is joined by Jets beat writer DJ Bien-Aime to discuss how the Dolphins and Jets match up in the AFC East.