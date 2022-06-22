ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Podcast: How do the Dolphins and Jets match up ahead of the 2022 NFL season?

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDe80_0gIKCdQY00

When it comes to Dolphins-Jets, there’s no question who has dominated the rivalry in recent memory. Miami has won eight of 10 matchups in the last five seasons and was last swept by New York in 2015.

But just as the Dolphins revamped their roster this offseason with the additions of players such as Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, the Jets have, too. New York signed guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end C.J. Uzomah and used three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to select cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

In this week’s Dolphins in Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi is joined by Jets beat writer DJ Bien-Aime to discuss how the Dolphins and Jets match up in the AFC East.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
State
New York State
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tyreek Hill Death Threat News

Last week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked who had a stronger arm, Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa. Hill wasted no time admitted the answer is Mahomes, but also insisted that Tagovailoa is the more accurate quarterback. According to Hill, that comment was enough to earn death threats from fans.
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Jermaine Johnson
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The Jets#Nfl Season#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
The Spun

3 Florida Football Players Are No Longer On The Team

As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier. Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of a franchise legend on Wednesday after it was reported that Tony Siragusa had passed away at age 55. TMZ Sports broke the news of Siragusa’s death, having confirmed the news through former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis. NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, […] The post Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy