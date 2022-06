BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Supreme court is poised any day now to make a ruling on a key Mississippi abortion case that could strike down Roe v. Wade, upending the 50-year legal precedent and quickly leading many states across the country to restrict or outlaw access to abortions. Vermont in November could become the first state in the country to explicitly protect reproductive liberty in its constitution. Setting aside the legal and political discussions, reporter Christina Guessfered investigated the prevalence of abortions in Vermont.

