Nothing CEO Carl Pei knows how to drum up excitement for a brand-new phone that no one has ever heard of before, and it makes sense. After all, he is the mastermind behind OnePlus and its early marketing strategy, complete with its invite-based OnePlus 1 sales strategy. Pei has already confirmed that he wants to return to this exclusive invite-only purchase option with the Nothing Phone 1, but now, a new detail has emerged thanks to a leak on Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. It seems like you’ll actually have to purchase a pass that allows you to buy the Phone 1.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO