Fort Madison, IA

Switchback! to open OSA’s Music in the Park

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MADISON – The Old Settlers Association in Fort Madison will open their 21st season of “Music in the Park” featuring the duo of Martin McCormack and Brian FitzGerald ie: ( “SWITCHBACK” ) on Friday, June 24th from 5 to 8 PM. Like many other bands who make their living on...

Pen City Current

Nabulsi named grand marshal for 110th Korschgen Parade

FORT MADISON – The organizing committee announced today that Moudy S. Nabulsi has been named grand marshal for the 110th annual Charlie Korschgen 4th of July Kiddie Parade to be held beginning at 10 a.m. July 4 at 18th & Avenue G and ending at the Loyal order of Moose parking lot. Nabulsi a retired plant manager of Chevron Chemical Company was chosen for his many year of promoting youth education through his involvement for over 25 years on the Southeastern Community College Bord of Directors and helped in restoring an auxiliary campus in Fort Madison to assist our youth.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Plans underway for 101st Mexican Fiesta

FORT MADISON – The 101st Fort Madison Mexican Fiesta will begin on Thursday, September 14 and will close at midnight on Saturday, September 16. Kiki Prado and Kristy Shaw have agreed to organize and support the Fiesta Court, it’s time for Queens and Princesses to come forward! In addition to fundraising efforts, Queens will complete an essay and points will also be given for community service hours. Contact Kristy at Kristen-Shaw@hotmail.com to sign up and for more information.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Rodeo looking for 2022 Little Miss Rodeo, All-Around Cowboy

FORT MADISON – It’s that time of year! Contestants are being sought for the annual Little Miss Rodeo & All-Around Cowboy contest. This year’s event is to be held on Monday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tri-State Rodeo Arena. Contest is open to children ages...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home obituary – Michaela J. Daly, 81, Burlington

Michaela “Mickey” Joan Daly, 81, of Burlington, died at 11:18 AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Born January 19, 1941, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Milburn Edward and Clara B. Hageman Lietsch. On July 12, 1958, she married Michael Joseph Daly in Burlington. He died August 8, 1987.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Ann M. Pohlpeter, 87, Fort Madison

Ann M. Pohlpeter, 87, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM at The Madison. She was born on February 28, 1935 in Ft. Madison to Bernard and Ethel Baumburger Schmidt. Ann graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and began her working career at DuPont. On July 18, 1959 she married Paul Pohlpeter in Ft. Madison after he returned from the service and became a homemaker and mother. During that time, she joyfully looked after her mother as well. Later when she was working for Lampe Drug she suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to medical mistakes. After three months of intensive rehabilitation, she learned to talk, walk and independently take care of herself and eventually returned to work and driving. As time progressed, she bravely came to terms with her declining abilities and continued to function at her highest level with strong support of her daughter, Carey. Despite her disabilities, Ann continued to always be happy and had a contagious smile. She managed her affairs, was involved in Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish and the Red Hat Club. She supported the Holy Trinity School system throughout her life and sponsored a scholarship in her mother’s memory; local and national charities are mourning her passing.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

McKoon a real fixture at FM hardware, lumber outlet

FORT MADISON – Paul McKoon can tell some stories about four and half decades as a customer service rep at what is now Building Materials, Inc. in Fort Madison. The 47-year veteran is stepping aside from helping area families rebuild their homes, spruce up a kitchen or dining room, add windows, or replace a bathroom.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds respond with win over Ottumwa

FORT MADISON – A weird confluence of events resulted in the FM boys baseball team winning its sixth game in their last seven Friday night in Fort Madison. The Hounds were pulled from infield warmups after about three minutes by Head Coach Ron Walker for a lackluster approach and then an odd suspension of play with rain coming down reset the Bloodhounds as they downed Ottumwa 8-1.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

FM Trades team wraps up national Skills USA event

ATLANTA – The Skills USA TeamWorks competition wrapped up today at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, Ga. with Fort Madison High School’s trades team standing pretty tall when all was said and done. Under the leadership of advisor, Clint Kobelt, the four-man crew of Emmett Kruse (junior), Andrew Schaefer...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

HTC girls route New London in five

NEW LONDON – Holy Trinity’s girls put up 10 runs in the fourth and fifth inning to set the 10-run rule in a 13-2 win over New London Tuesday night. Mary Hellige went all five innings for the Crusaders giving up just three hits on the night as HTC moves even on the year with an 8-8 record. The girls are also even in the SEI Superconference South Division with a 5-5 and mark and take on Hillcrest at home Friday night.
NEW LONDON, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – John Edward Moss, 68, Keokuk

John Edward Moss, 68, of Keokuk, IA, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1953 in Keokuk, IA, the son of Dane Edward and LaFern Mary Susan (Heimer) Moss. He had most recently been employed at Henniges in Keokuk. John enjoyed fishing and...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Two Rivers to acquire Lee County Bank

BURLINGTON – Frank Delaney, Board Chair of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc., announced it will. expand its banking operations into Lee County as they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lee County Bank with locations in Fort Madison and West Point, Iowa from Lee Capital Corp. “With...
LEE COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pen City Current

For the Record – Tuesday, June 21, 2022

06/20/22 – 10:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 2600 block of Avenue I. 06/20/22 – 12:35 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1200 block of Avenue G. 06/20/22 – 1:07 p.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

West Burlington ladies pull away late in win over Hawks

DONNELLSON – A five-run fifth inning was too much for the Central Lee girls to recover from as they fell 10-6 to Class 3A No. 8 West Burlington Thursday night. The Falcons, 18-4 overall and 10-0 in SEI Superconference action, opened up a 3-0 lead through three innings. Elise Olsen hit the first pitch Hawks’ starter Sophie Turner threw in the second inning out to left-center and then Madalynn Knapp doubled to right.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KEYC

Iowa open enrollment law causes concern

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A new Iowa law removes the original March deadline for open enrollment and allows enrollment in schools at any time. Central Lee Community School District administrators say this could be a good change for the schools. However, there is a growing concern about classrooms being overcrowded.
IOWA STATE
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
kciiradio.com

Historic Preservation Commission Approves Demolition of Smouse House

The Washington Historic Preservation Commission met in regular session on Monday and approved the demolition of the Smouse House 321 S. Iowa Avenue citing its long term vacancy, safety hazards, and the current estimate that it would cost over $1.5 million to renovate. Jeff Hazelett, an associate at the Elliott...
WASHINGTON, IA
KBUR

New details in West Burlington pool shooting

West Burlington, IA- New details have emerged regarding the June 14th shooting at the West Burlington Pool. The Hawk Eye reports that the victim, 28-year-old Devontae Richardson told police that he had known the shooter, 30-year-old Terrence Jay Gordon, since childhood. Richardson also accused Gordon of robbing him of $12,000...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
khqa.com

Macomb man life-flighted to hospital after crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
MACOMB, IL

