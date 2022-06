BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - June is Men’s Health Month, and even though the month is coming to an end, it’s never too late to take of yourself. Dom Amato spoke with Dr. Natasha Withers, a primary care physician at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury about the importance of men calling up the doc. You can watch the interview above.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 7 HOURS AGO