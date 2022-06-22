ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

McKoon a real fixture at FM hardware, lumber outlet

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MADISON – Paul McKoon can tell some stories about four and half decades as a customer service rep at what is now Building Materials, Inc. in Fort Madison. The 47-year veteran is stepping aside from helping area families rebuild their homes, spruce up a kitchen or dining room, add windows,...

www.pencitycurrent.com

Pen City Current

Two Rivers to acquire Lee County Bank

BURLINGTON – Frank Delaney, Board Chair of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc., announced it will. expand its banking operations into Lee County as they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lee County Bank with locations in Fort Madison and West Point, Iowa from Lee Capital Corp. “With...
LEE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Jefferson Street road and sidewalk closure

Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington has announced a road and sidewalk closure related to the TIGER project. Starting Monday, June 27th, westbound traffic will be suspended near the intersection of Jefferson and Hawkeye Street, to allow for BNSF Railroad safety improvements, along with additional TIGER project progress. This closure...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

FM Trades team wraps up national Skills USA event

ATLANTA – The Skills USA TeamWorks competition wrapped up today at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, Ga. with Fort Madison High School’s trades team standing pretty tall when all was said and done. Under the leadership of advisor, Clint Kobelt, the four-man crew of Emmett Kruse (junior), Andrew Schaefer...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Sewer rate issue causes stink at Council meeting

FORT MADISON – A bump in the city’s sewer rates was met with conflicting opinions again at Tuesday’s Fort Madison City Council meeting. The city is looking at possibly bumping sewer rates to help take a little of the sting out of some unfunded mandates out of the Environmental Protection Agency in conjunction with the state’s Department of Natural Resources. The city has already done some work, but are looking at close to $40 million to separate city sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines.
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

50-year-old Kewanee tenant found dead

The Housing Authority of Henry County (HAHC) announced Thursday a tenant has died in Washington Apartments, Kewanee. On May 27, 2022, a HAHC staff member noticed a flyer that was not retrieved from an apartment door in the complex, and she contacted the agency’s Tenant Resource Officer for a welfare check.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
Pen City Current

Plans underway for 101st Mexican Fiesta

FORT MADISON – The 101st Fort Madison Mexican Fiesta will begin on Thursday, September 14 and will close at midnight on Saturday, September 16. Kiki Prado and Kristy Shaw have agreed to organize and support the Fiesta Court, it’s time for Queens and Princesses to come forward! In addition to fundraising efforts, Queens will complete an essay and points will also be given for community service hours. Contact Kristy at Kristen-Shaw@hotmail.com to sign up and for more information.
FORT MADISON, IA
#Building Materials Inc
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Ann M. Pohlpeter, 87, Fort Madison

Ann M. Pohlpeter, 87, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM at The Madison. She was born on February 28, 1935 in Ft. Madison to Bernard and Ethel Baumburger Schmidt. Ann graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and began her working career at DuPont. On July 18, 1959 she married Paul Pohlpeter in Ft. Madison after he returned from the service and became a homemaker and mother. During that time, she joyfully looked after her mother as well. Later when she was working for Lampe Drug she suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to medical mistakes. After three months of intensive rehabilitation, she learned to talk, walk and independently take care of herself and eventually returned to work and driving. As time progressed, she bravely came to terms with her declining abilities and continued to function at her highest level with strong support of her daughter, Carey. Despite her disabilities, Ann continued to always be happy and had a contagious smile. She managed her affairs, was involved in Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish and the Red Hat Club. She supported the Holy Trinity School system throughout her life and sponsored a scholarship in her mother’s memory; local and national charities are mourning her passing.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home obituary – Michaela J. Daly, 81, Burlington

Michaela “Mickey” Joan Daly, 81, of Burlington, died at 11:18 AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Born January 19, 1941, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Milburn Edward and Clara B. Hageman Lietsch. On July 12, 1958, she married Michael Joseph Daly in Burlington. He died August 8, 1987.
BURLINGTON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

One Missing After Grain Bin Collapses In Eastern Iowa

Search and rescue efforts are underway at the scene of a grain bin that collapsed in Eastern Iowa. At around 8 am Tuesday morning, dispatchers received a call about a grain bin that collapsed in Yarmouth, Iowa, 20 miles east of Mount Pleasant. In an article in KCRG, a bystander says two guys were working at the grain elevator when the collapse happened around 7:45 am. One of the men made it out, but the other was missing.
YARMOUTH, IA
KBUR

New details in West Burlington pool shooting

West Burlington, IA- New details have emerged regarding the June 14th shooting at the West Burlington Pool. The Hawk Eye reports that the victim, 28-year-old Devontae Richardson told police that he had known the shooter, 30-year-old Terrence Jay Gordon, since childhood. Richardson also accused Gordon of robbing him of $12,000...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Update: Body Found After Grain Bin Collapses in Yarmouth

A grain silo at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth, in Des Moines County collapsed on Tuesday morning, falling into another silo and rupturing its side while pushing an overhead grain storage bin off its foundation. Washington County Safety Center, Louisa County Dispatch, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and Mediapolis...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Grain silo collapses Tuesday in Yarmouth; 1 person remains missing

YARMOUTH, Iowa — One man is missing after a grain silo collapsed Tuesday morning, June 21 in Des Moines County, Iowa. Authorities were alerted to the collapse at 23400 205th Avenue in Yarmouth at about 8:50 a.m. The building is owned by Agri-Way Partners LLC. News 8's crew at...
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Larry Flambeau, 73, Keokuk

Larry Flambeau, 73, of Keokuk died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born on September 20, 1948 in Keokuk, IA the son of Rhea and Ferne Flambeau. Larry graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1967. He proudly served his country during...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Rodeo looking for 2022 Little Miss Rodeo, All-Around Cowboy

FORT MADISON – It’s that time of year! Contestants are being sought for the annual Little Miss Rodeo & All-Around Cowboy contest. This year’s event is to be held on Monday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tri-State Rodeo Arena. Contest is open to children ages...
FORT MADISON, IA
KEYC

Iowa open enrollment law causes concern

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A new Iowa law removes the original March deadline for open enrollment and allows enrollment in schools at any time. Central Lee Community School District administrators say this could be a good change for the schools. However, there is a growing concern about classrooms being overcrowded.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa grain accident results in death

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 22, 2:53 p.m. — At 1:15 p.m., search and rescue personnel located the missing person dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo, in Yarmouth, Iowa (24 miles northwest of Burlington). “On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim […]
BURLINGTON, IA
khqa.com

Macomb man life-flighted to hospital after crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

Crowds, vendors out in force ahead of Trump's rally

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Large crowds and supporters of Former President Donald Trump are already out in force one day ahead of Trump's Save America Rally on Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Vendor tents lined down Broadway early Friday morning where people were snatching up t-shirts, hats and...
QUINCY, IL

