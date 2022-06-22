Editorial: Florida's vaccine stand infringes on parental rights

Leave it to Gov. Ron DeSantis to turn parental rights on its ear. The DeSantis administration intentionally missed the federal deadline to pre-order COVID vaccines for children five years and under, a healthcare policy that plays more to rabid anti-vaxxers and right-wing fanatics than to parents hoping to protect their children.

"We're not going to have any programs where we're trying to jab six-month-old babies," he said this week, rationalizing an approach that can politely be called "dubious."

Once again, Florida promoted its odd-duck character when it became the only state in the nation not to pre-order or distribute the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. The decision has hindered what should be easy access to a drug approved by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Physicians and hospitals that typically relied on the state's supply network for COVID vaccines have ordered them on their own, as have drug store chains. Supplies should become available, even as the state continues to drag its feet.

The Governor's decision may not help parents but is consistent with the politics of turning coronavirus into a culture war issue . Gov. DeSantis and Dr. Joseph Ladapo, his choice for Florida's Surgeon General, have spent months fighting mask and vaccine mandates during the height of the pandemic, punishing local communities like Palm Beach County for taking measures that ran afoul of state mandates. They even refused to recommend COVID vaccines for healthy children, even though they remain susceptible to the virus. So, why should this latest decision be seen as a stretch?

It shouldn't take a trip to Merriam-Webster to understand the important roles parents play in raising their offspring. No mom or dad worth their salt would ever pass on an opportunity to keep their young children safe from sickness or disease. Governments usually stand in the forefront of ensuring that parental right. Not so with this one.

In this case, parental rights have become synonymous with government infringement, by conservatives who once wanted big government whittled down.

"Gov. DeSantis" and "government infringement" now find themselves in the same sentence. How times have changed.

