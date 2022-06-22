ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Architect picked to design new Winston-Salem school

By Robin MacLennan
ncconstructionnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Robbs Architecture has been awarded a contract to design a new Ashley Elementary School in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County...

www.ncconstructionnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

High Point homeowners opposing development on Bridges Drive

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point needs housing like the rest of the Piedmont Triad. The problem is nobody wants it in their neighborhood. “We want to maintain it as a neighborhood where kids can play and be safe and not worry about all of the added stresses that come from development,” said Nicole […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Bus ridership declines in Winston-Salem

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The operation costs of city buses are rising, but the number of people riding city buses is falling. This has been the trend in Winston-Salem and Greensboro for the last decade. It’s a worry for Winston-Salem City Council Member Robert Clark. He thinks the taxpayers may be paying more than […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Founding PART director speaks against county action

Founding PART director Brent McKinney offered his thoughts on Surry County’s decision to exit PART. The end has arrived for the PART Express Connector Route 6 from Winston-Salem through King to Pilot Mountain to Mount Airy. The park and ride commuter bus service ends June 30. Once considered a...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Winston-salem, NC
Education
newbernnow.com

Two Community Leaders Join African American Heritage & Culture Center

AAHC Board President, Carol Bonner Becton, welcomes two community leaders to AAHC leadership. During its recent meeting, the Board of Directors elected a new Director to its Board and appointed a new member to its Board of Advisors. Valerie Taylor Best is elected to a three-year term on the AAHC...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Like an explosion’: Mebane prepares for housing expansion

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Mebane is planning to welcome almost 1,000 new homes to the northern part of town. It’s the largest residential expansion they’ve ever seen. “It’s like an explosion,” said Frank Idley, a resident and business owner in Mebane. It’s an explosion not everyone is prepared for. “I would like […]
MEBANE, NC
News Argus

2974 York Place Drive

AVAILABLE JUNE 17TH-New Construction-Walkertown- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- - New Construction- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Walkertown.. Convenient to shopping, highways, dining, etc. This beautiful new town home has a large den with gas fireplace and open to kitchen with large island and stainless appliances. large pantry and one car garage. Door off den leads to private fenced in patio-great for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms-master bedroom is large and the master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower. Laundry room is located on 2nd level. 2 other large bedrooms and one full bath are also located on 2nd level. Community has a beautiful clubhouse and large swimming pool. The pictures are similar to the this home, just different finishes. Unable to take pictures until construction is complete.
WALKERTOWN, NC
wfmynews2.com

Forsyth County program holds "Super" graduation for former inmates

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Government Center hosted a different kind of graduation ceremony Thursday. Two graduates wore capes instead of a cap and gown. Ernest Thames and Henry Davis are both celebrating the completion of the Stepping Up Process to End Recidivism, or S.U.P.E.R. Program. Those who graduate are called "superheroes".
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem's new dandelion art project sends social media into uproar over pricetag

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's new dandelion statues are getting a lot of heat on social media, with many saying the money could be put to better use. On Tuesday, Winston-Salem city council approved a contract to build two art installations off Salem Parkway - a 40-foot tall dandelion statue near the Peters Creek Parkway interchange and a bouquet of flowers on the Church Street bridge. The price tag - $1.05 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

12 BYSHS graduates earn both High School Diploma and PCC Associate Degrees

Two years of college, free. That’s what 12 Bartlett Yancey Senior High School (BYSHS) students aimed for and achieved throughout the last two years, saving thousands of dollars in in college tuition and fees and positioning themselves to reach their educational and career goals faster. Piedmont Community College’s (PCC)...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
News Argus

209 FOREST HILL AVENUE

- 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN, W/D CONN, ELECTRIC HEAT PUMP AND CENTRAL AC, SECTION 8 CONSIDERED. Move In Today!!! - Fall into Savings!!! Water included with the rent, very convenient location close to I-40. Includes major appliances,... Posted in Apartments & Houses. $800. BR 1.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Board Of Education#Forsyth County Schools#Ashley Elementary School
alamancenews.com

Burlington fireworks set for next Friday, July 1

2022 has new location due to ongoing construction at City Park. The City of Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will take place next Friday, July 1. The Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be shot from the Burlington Athletic Stadium, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets baseball team. Ongoing...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Overnight earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 22. According to the U.S Geological Survey, that earthquake measured a magnitude […]
ELGIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wschronicle.com

Busta’s Organization of the Week: The New Cool Movement: Being the change they want to see

Every third Saturday residents in Kernersville line up in their vehicles while volunteers stock their trunks with free food, fruit, veggies, drinks, toiletries, pampers, and other necessities. The free food drive originally started when Bishop Todd Fulton first saw a need in his church, Mt. Moriah Outreach. “We asked the members to bring $5 and $10 gift cards,” said Bishop Fulton. He realized that wasn’t enough, so the church partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank. “We were able to move food by the pallet.”
KERNERSVILLE, NC
News Argus

2350 Silas Creek Parkway

Bright two bedroom home! - Lovely two-bedroom house conveniently located on Silas Creek Parkway!. There is a bedroom on both levels with tons of storage space upstairs. Hardwoods and luxury vinyl plank throughout for easy upkeep. Carport in the rear of the home and extra storage space in basement. Pets...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy