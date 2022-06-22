ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro €649

By Julian Horsey
 3 days ago
As well as announcing pricing for their new Book S 12.4″ and Smart Band 7 fitness tracker, Xiaomi has also announced the availability of their new Electric Scooter 4 Pro priced at €649. The latest addition to the companies electric scooter range is the most powerful to date and features a...

