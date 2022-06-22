ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe weather could bring flooding to parts of central Pennsylvania

By Ethan Huston
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WGAL News 8 Storm Team has made it an ALERT evening. Thunderstorms could bring heavy down pours and strong winds across the Susquehanna Valley into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Flood watch. The National Weather...

Outlaw Josey Wales
3d ago

Another gloom and doom forecast. WGAL gets it wrong all the time. Calhoun is a hack who does a great job miscalculating the Lancaster forecast.

