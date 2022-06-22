ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky basketball is on commitment watch. And the latest UK recruiting links.

By Ben Roberts
 3 days ago

It doesn’t sound like there will be any surprises with Robert Dillingham this time around.

Back in the fall, Kentucky was the clear leader to land the five-star basketball recruit, only for the chatter to turn North Carolina State’s way in the days before his college announcement. Dillingham’s commitment to the Wolfpack lasted only a few months, however, and the standout guard is now again ready to reveal his next career step.

With a commitment time scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Dillingham’s list set at UK, Auburn, Louisville and Southern Cal, the recruitment is trending heavily toward Kentucky. Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf, who cover recruiting nationally for Rivals.com, both logged predictions in favor of the Cats this week. 247Sports analyst Travis Branham also logged a Crystal Ball pick for Kentucky late last month.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard from Hickory, N.C. is the No. 8 overall player in 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and he would join in-state star Reed Sheppard in UK’s class if he does indeed pick the Cats.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

Shaedon Sharpe selected 7th by the Portland Trailblazers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The consensus top product out of high school, Shaedon Sharpe was selected No. 7 overall by Portland. Sharpe came to Lexington in January, enrolling early to join the Wildcats. He remained on the bench for the remainder of the season and did not play a single minute for UK.
Sophomore QB Landry Collett transfers to Leslie County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After his freshman season with the South Laurel Cardinals, quarterback Landry Collett has announced his transfer to Leslie County. Collett’s father, Landry Sr, was a top-notch receiver for the Eagles during the Tim and Greg Couch era. Tim Couch went on to play for the...
