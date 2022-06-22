Kentucky basketball is on commitment watch. And the latest UK recruiting links.

It doesn’t sound like there will be any surprises with Robert Dillingham this time around.

Back in the fall, Kentucky was the clear leader to land the five-star basketball recruit, only for the chatter to turn North Carolina State’s way in the days before his college announcement. Dillingham’s commitment to the Wolfpack lasted only a few months, however, and the standout guard is now again ready to reveal his next career step.

With a commitment time scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Dillingham’s list set at UK, Auburn, Louisville and Southern Cal, the recruitment is trending heavily toward Kentucky. Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf, who cover recruiting nationally for Rivals.com, both logged predictions in favor of the Cats this week. 247Sports analyst Travis Branham also logged a Crystal Ball pick for Kentucky late last month.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard from Hickory, N.C. is the No. 8 overall player in 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and he would join in-state star Reed Sheppard in UK’s class if he does indeed pick the Cats.

