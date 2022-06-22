ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury selection starts today in murder case of Christian Ferguson

By Chris Regnier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The case has been in St. Louis headlines for years.

Wednesday, June 22, is when jury selection starts for Dawan Ferguson at the Division 1 St. Louis County Courthouse in Clayton. It is set to start at 9 a.m. Dawan is the man charged with murdering his son Christian Ferguson who had special needs.

Dawan was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. Dawan was originally charged with Christian’s murder back in 2019, but then the charge was dropped and refiled the very next day in 2020.

This case started way back on June 11, 2003. That’s when investigators said Ferguson called 911 from a payphone saying someone had carjacked his SUV with Christian inside. Police later found the SUV but not Christian. Christian, who was just nine years old at the time, had a rare genetic disorder and could not walk or talk.

Court documents said Christian would have died within 48 hours without his proper medication. Christian’s mother, Theda Person, told FOX 2 in 2020 about the case against Dawan.

“My gut feeling is they will definitely get a conviction.  I feel that God prepared me for a conviction.  I had no idea I’d wait this long to get right here,” Theda said in 2020.

Christian Ferguson has never been found. Dawan Ferguson’s trial is set to start on Monday, June 27.

