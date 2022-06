Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from June 6 to 11:. Critical violations: Approximately one quart of pancake batter found sitting on prep table on the cook line temped at 55 degrees. According to management it was made one half hour before and not stored properly under refrigeration (correctied - placed into cooler). Approximately one half pound of sliced ham in flip-top cooler temped at 49 to 51 degrees. According to management the ham has probably been in the cooler since the previous night (correction - product voluntarily discarded). Other foods in the cooler were temped at 44 to 46 degrees. Cooler operation unreliable.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO