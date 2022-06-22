One person injured after two-vehicle crash in downtown Boston

Two-vehicle crash in downtown Boston

BOSTON — One person was injured after an early morning crash on Purchase and Oliver Streets, officials say.

A two-vehicle crash appeared to trap one person whose vehicle was flipped to its side. Boston 25 photojournalist captured the scene as emergency crews work to remove the occupant of the vehicle.

One person was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

