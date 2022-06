CHICAGO – Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for a special session in Springfield to address reproductive rights in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Illinois, we trust women. Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois – and will remain so.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO