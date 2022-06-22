21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session: Revlon, La-Z-Boy, Houston American, Ovintiv And More
Gainers
- Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 64.5% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday.
- Quotient Limited QTNT rose 57.8% to $0.5896 in pre-market trading. Quotient said it expects to report reagent business generated product sales of $9.8m in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The company also sees FY22 revenue of $38.5 million.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS rose 37.7% to $0.9898 in pre-market trading after ProFrac Holding Corp. PFHC announced plans to acquire the company for $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL shares rose 33.8% to $1.86 in pre-market trading as the company reported a $50 million offering of common stock and announced in vivo gene editing collaboration with Novartis to develop potentially curative treatment for disorders including sickle cell disease.
- Revlon, Inc. REV rose 26.9% to $7.69 in pre-market trading on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing and approval of a $375 million loan. The stock has also been circulated as a short squeeze candidate.
- Regis Corporation RGS rose 12.1% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Regis recently announced a partnership with Zenoti.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS shares rose 11% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology, last week, announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286).
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB rose 7.7% to $24.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 6.3% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday. Comera Life Sciences was recently granted a US patent titled 'Excipient compounds for protein processing.'
Losers
- Micro Focus International plc MFGP fell 14.4% to $3.69 in pre-market trading.
- Almaden Minerals Ltd. AAU fell 11.4% to $0.2136 in pre-market trading.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS fell 10.5% to $0.69 in pre-market trading. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares jumped 33% on Tuesday after the company announced the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a Design Verification Report (DVR) establishing that the eBee X meets Ground Risk Class M2 mitigation qualifications.
- I-Mab IMAB fell 10.2% to $10.67 in pre-market trading after jumping around 8% on Tuesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares fell 10.2% to $5.47 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Tuesday.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA fell 8.8% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS shares fell 8.6% to $0.2410 in pre-market trading. Motus GI Holdings, last month, announced data from an investigator initiated EU study on the Pure-Vu system at Digestive Disease Week 2022.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. CDEV fell 7.8% to $6.85 in pre-market trading.
- MorphoSys AG MOR fell 7.8% to $4.87 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday. I-Mab’s Partner MorphoSys recently announced new license agreements for Felzartamab and TJ210.
- Ovintiv Inc. OVV shares fell 7.1% to $46.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA shares fell 6.1% to $5.39 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 11% on Tuesday.
- Valneva SE VALN fell 5.9% to $24.93 in pre-market trading. Valneva shares jumped 93% on Tuesday after the company and Pfizer announced they have entered into an Equity Subscription Agreement and have updated the terms of their Collaboration and License Agreement for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.
