Columbia Housing and Community Development Commission discusses key city priorities

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Housing and Community Development Commission discussed key areas that need to be addressed Wednesday, including homelessness and affordable housing.

According to the housing and community development needs survey, the two priorities are a 24 hour homeless service center and affordable housing.

The commission is also discussed funding requests for several community providers.

about funding for the city's Homeownership Assistance (HOA) Program .

Members of the commission are requesting $250,000 dollars to continue the program in 2023. The city's program is designed to help first-time home buyers who meet certain guidelines and may not have the funds for a down payment or other up-front costs when buying a home.

Applicants may receive between $5,000 to $10,000 in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan at 0% interest. Columbia will also spend an additional $500 to get rid of lead hazards.

The city expects the funds to help between 20 to 30 households. Columbia will require potential homeowners to provide a minimum of $500 in cash toward the purchase.

The program does offer two expectations to the first-time home buyers rule, which include single-parents or displaced homemakers.

Potential homeowners also must find a property within Columbia city limits in order to qualify for the program.

"The program remains important to the City in stabilizing neighborhoods," according to the proposal. "The program helps build property values through increasing the home ownership rate in neighborhoods."

Potential applicants can learn more about the HOA program by reaching out to the Columbia Community Development Department .

T he commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. at city hall.

