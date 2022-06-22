ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Korn Ferry Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZCtt_0gIK187s00

Korn Ferry KFY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Korn Ferry beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.55.

Revenue was up $169.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021

EPS Estimate 1.48 1.37 1.07 0.98

EPS Actual 1.59 1.53 1.37 1.21

Revenue Estimate 651.06M 604.66M 540.51M 488.48M

Revenue Actual 684.96M 643.40M 588.10M 557.39M

To track all earnings releases for Korn Ferry visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where NexPoint Residential Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on NexPoint Residential NXRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Carrier Global's Recent Short Interest

Carrier Global's (NYSE:CARR) short percent of float has fallen 23.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 FedEx Analysts React To Mixed Q4 Earnings: 'Analyst Day Anticipation Building'

FedEx Corporation FDX shares traded higher by 7% on Friday after the conglomerate reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that were better than analysts had feared. On Thursday, FedEx reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $6.87, in-line with consensus analyst estimates. Revenue for the quarter was $24.4 billion, missing Wall Street expectations of $24.57 billion. Revenue was up 7.9% from a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps Estimate#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a cheerful alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum in 2013. It is based on Litecoin and uses the same proof-of-work technology. Dogecoin initially started as a joke based on a popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu (a Japanese breed of dog); however, today, it is one of the most popular coins in the cryptocurrency space.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cookies' CBD Products Now Available In Austria, Parallel & Texas Original Each Open New Stores

Parallel To Open Another Surterra Wellness Store In Florida. Parallel is opening a second Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Orlando. Located at 2820 East Colonial Drive, near the Milk District and alongside a variety of popular retail and dining options, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 23.
ORLANDO, FL
Benzinga

A New Study Analyzes U.S. State Approaches To Cannabis Licensing

A new study conducted by economic researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided a systematic analysis of the current licensing strategies taken by all states that have passed medical cannabis laws and adult-use recreational cannabis laws. The study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy showed data on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

Why Royal Caribbean Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Royal Caribbean RCL shares are trading higher in sympathy with Carnival CCL, after the company provided a second quarter 2022 business update. Revenue of Carnival increased by nearly 50% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to first quarter 2022, reflecting continued sequential improvement for all cruise lines. Occupancy in the second quarter of 2022 was 69%, an increase from 54% in the prior quarter.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Congress Urges USDA & FDA To Resolve 'Hot' Hemp Difficulties, Addresses CBD Advertising, Veterans & Cannabis Research, Psychedelics

Congressional lawmakers updated several spending bills and reports dealing with important issues in the cannabis and hemp industries. New documents published by the House Appropriations Committee address hemp manufacturing problems, CBD advertising, home loan benefits for veterans employed in legal marijuana markets, research into medical cannabis for veterans, and alternative treatments for PTSD such as psychedelics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Peering Into Barclays's Recent Short Interest

Barclays's (NYSE:BCS) short percent of float has fallen 29.51% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.09 million shares sold short, which is 0.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
143K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy