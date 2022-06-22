ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

May Home Prices in Massachusetts Drove Buyers Away

By Barry Richard
 4 days ago
I've written a few columns like this one this year with news about the high cost of home ownership in Massachusetts, but I think this is the first time I've had to lift my jaw off the keyboard to type the words. The Massachusetts-based The Warren Group issues a...

