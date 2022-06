Looking for something to do on a Saturday afternoon in July? Check out the Second Annual Full Bloom Wellness Festival on Saturday, July 23 at Cushman Park in Fairhaven. Admission is free, and It promises to be a lot of fun for kids and adults. Organizers say part of the proceeds will go to Kids Aid Worldwide, a non-profit that provides essential items to children around the world.

