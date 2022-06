After much speculation from fans in recent months, Marvel Studios announced today what their plans are for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. Between the number of projects the studio is developing, the return to celebrating SDCC in person, and with the D23 Expo coming later this year, fans have been wondering how much the studio would be focusing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what's on the horizon, and now we know there will be an in-person presence and presentation at the event. This year's San Diego Comic-Con will be running July 21st through July 24th and bringing with it a barrage of exciting experiences in honor of a number of franchises.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO