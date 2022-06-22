Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and sunny Wednesday

Staying dry and getting warmer today for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area with highs reaching into the 80s under loads of sunshine.

Thursday will be our hottest day with some spots breaking into the low 90s. More sun is on tap tomorrow, but clouds will begin to move in out ahead of a cold front that will cool daytime highs down Friday through the weekend.

The front could kick up strong or even isolated severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through late evening especially west of Yellowstone County. Gusty winds, periods of heavy rainfall, lightning, and quarter size hail will be possible.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 80s/90s tomorrow, 60s/70s Friday and Saturday, 70s on Sunday then 80s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight and Thursday night, 40s/50s Friday night and Saturday night then 50s Sunday night and Monday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com