ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

COURT HEARINGS INCLUDE EXTRADITION HEARING

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

Hearings scheduled today for the Indiana County Courthouse include an extradition hearing for a New Jersey man. Court documents show that 25-year-old...

www.wccsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

WHITE TOWNSHIP MAN TO SERVE IN STATE PRISON FOR DOMESTIC-RELATED SHOOTING

A White Township man was sentenced to serve time in state prison for charges related to shooting at his child’s mother in 2020. District Attorney Bob Manzi announced in a news release that 34-year-old Todd Jakosh will serve four to eight years in state prison after shooting at his child’s mother after he was served a final protection from abuse order in July 2020. At that time, Jakosh assaulted the mother after the two were in a verbal argument, causing both injuries to her and damage to her property. The mother filed a PFA after the incident and Jakosh was ordered to not have any contact with her.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

DISTRICT JUDGES PAY TRIBUTE TO JUDGE ORENDORFF

The current Indiana County District Judges paid tribute to a former judge who passed away recently. (Judge Christopher Welch presents Julie Orendorff-Brunetto with a memoriam for her father, the late Judge Richard Orendorff on Friday. Photo courtesy Christopher Welch) The Honorable Richard Orendorff passed away in December of 2021. He...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN CHARGED IN TACO BELL SHOOTING IN 2020 TO BE SENTENCED

Indiana County’s Courts of Common Pleas will hold several sentencing hearings today, including a hearing for a man charged with a shooting at the Taco Bell in Indiana on August 7th of 2020. Court documents show that 34-year-old Todd Matthew Jakosh of Indiana will go before Indiana County President...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clymer, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Indiana County, PA
Government
police1.com

FLEOA, FOP win LEOSA lawsuit against state of New Jersey

WASHINGTON — The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) and the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police (NJ FOP) won a lawsuit this week against the state of New Jersey. The suit claimed New Jersey violated federal standards set in the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA). The federal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Politics Courts#Politics State#Dui
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman charged over dead baby and it never has to be this way

Aggravated manslaughter. Desecration of human remains. Endangerment of a child. Serious charges for a horrific case. All according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Jessica Farag, 19, gave birth to a baby girl on June 8 at 12:30 p.m. in the bathroom of her Jamesburg home. Authorities say she both told them the baby was stillborn but also said that the baby was moving and crying. Officials say she left the baby on a counter until the girl died.
JAMESBURG, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Panera Bread

Wilmington – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Panera Bread. On June 24th, 2022, at approximately 12:32 a.m., troopers responded to Panera Bread located at 2311 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male forced entry into the business through the front glass. Once inside, the suspect confronted an employee and demanded the employee’s cellphone. The suspect was able to gain control over the cellphone after a brief struggle. The suspect then exited the store and returned with suspect #2 moments later. During this time, the employee was able to escape through a rear door and call 911 at a nearby location. The two unknown male suspects were dressed in dark clothing. No one was injured during the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
wccsradio.com

PSP-KITTANNING LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN

State police in Armstrong County are looking for a teenager from Cowanshannock Township who went missing from his home earlier this week. The missing persons investigation started in the late hours of June 22nd through the morning the next day. Police say 14-year-old John Thompson of Yatesboro left his home going in an unknown direction and has not yet returned. He is described as approximately five feet two inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds, and has sandy shaved hair and blue eyes.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Trailblazing N.J. judge wasn’t reappointed. Hispanic groups, lawyers want to know why.

When Sandra Lopez was tapped to be a state Superior Court judge in 2015, her appointment was celebrated as groundbreaking. Lopez was both the first woman and the first Hispanic appointed to serve as a Superior Court judge in Salem County, officials noted at the time. Originally assigned to hear cases in family court, she was also the first Hispanic woman to serve as a judge in all of Vicinage 15, which includes Salem, Gloucester and Cumberland counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Thief From Philly Endangers Bucks County Residents In Police Chase

A man with a passenger were stopped by Lower Makefield Police when the officer saw them driving a U-Haul pick- up that was reported stolen,. This vehicle had Arizona tags. Police made contact with the driver, a heavily tattooed male after he made a small purchase today at the Rite Aid store located on Oxford Valley Road. The driver was wearing a fake green vest, to make it look like he belonged in a construction zone, or was doing work.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Thieves Target Walmarts in Pa., NJ, Del. in East Coast Crime Spree

Cashiers beware: authorities say thieves are targeting a major retailer on the East Coast, including in the Philadelphia area. Police told NBC10 the pair has targeted Walmart stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Recently, they've targeted Walmarts in the Philadelphia suburbs. Police say the men pretend to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday morning. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:16 a.m., a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 approaching the area of Exit 1 for US Business Route 13. For an unknown reason the operator of the Lincoln pulled onto the right shoulder and came to a stop. The operator then exited his vehicle and began standing on I-495. During this time, a blue 2017 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-495 approaching the Lincoln’s location. The Accord partially crossed over the white shoulder line, and as a result its front right corner struck the rear left corner of the stopped Lincoln MKZ. After the collision, the Lincoln was spun in a clockwise direction until it struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway where it came to rest. The Honda subsequently flipped onto its roof and slid northbound until it came to rest on the interstate. The driver of the Lincoln was also struck at this time by one of the vehicles as he stood on the highway.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Roe v. Wade Overturned: Here’s What It Means For Residents In Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion rights to be determined by state law. While some states will ban abortion quickly, that’s not expected in our region, at least not right away in Pennsylvania. But abortion providers in the tri-state are expecting to see an increase in new patients, and it is raising concerns. Resources are already limited. Many doctors say the Supreme Court’s decision will jeopardize health care for some women, forcing them to cross state lines or potentially leading them to choose illegal or unsafe ways to end a pregnancy. “It’s a scary...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy