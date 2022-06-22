ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jamie Overton set for England Test debut in place of injured James Anderson

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Id7tV_0gIJu3I000

James Anderson will miss England’s final Test against New Zealand due to an ankle problem.

Captain Ben Stokes confirmed the 39-year-old would miss the third Test at Headingley that gets under way on Thursday.

Surrey seamer Jamie Overton will make his Test debut in Anderson’s stead, with Stokes unsure of the severity of the veteran pace bowler’s injury.

Stokes revealed Overton’s inclusion as England’s sole change for the final New Zealand Test, with his twin brother Craig missing out on a cap.

“Unfortunately Jimmy’s not pulled up as well as we would have liked him to, so Jamie Overton’s going to make his debut this week,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

“It’s unfortunate for Jimmy, but we’ve got a massive test against India coming up as well.

“I’m not too sure how serious it is to be honest. He’s just got a bit of a puffy ankle.

“Jamie’s been very impressive, the way that he’s bowled, we always want a point of difference in our side, bowling with serious pace and changing games as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ookMI_0gIJu3I000
Jamie Overton will make his England Test debut at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

“He fills a different role from Jimmy, but to have someone in your back pocket who can bowl 90 miles an hour is big for us.

“That’s the only change this week. As tempting as it was to get both twins out there playing for England, Jamie’s the only change.”

England have already won the series after impressive victories in the opening two matches.

But new captain Stokes has told his players to go for the jugular in Leeds this week.

England blasted their way to victory in the second Test in Nottingham thanks to a virtuoso last day’s batting, Jonny Bairstow hitting 136 and Stokes an unbeaten 75 as the hosts chased down their target of 299.

I've said to the players this week, let's try and think like we're in the entertainment business rather than the sporting business

And now Stokes has told his England players to get back out there and put on a show for the Headingley crowd.

“I’ve said to the players this week, let’s try and think like we’re in the entertainment business rather than the sporting business,” said Stokes.

“There’s a reason why 20,000 people came out to watch us at Trent Bridge last week.

“So I set a challenge to the team to be even more fearless, positive and aggressive than last week.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’

Jonny Bairstow suggested England were prepared to reinvent the Test cricket textbook after his fearless century capped another memorable day in his side’s series against New Zealand. Head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes both vowed to unlock a fresh, bold style in a side that had long...
SPORTS
newschain

England have Headingley buzzing again as late burst rocks New Zealand

England’s entertainers whipped up the Headingley crowd as four wickets on the third evening left them hunting a series whitewash of New Zealand. The Kiwis had grafted hard to establish a firm footing in the third LV= Insurance Test, reaching tea on 125 for one in their second innings and briefly dulling the party atmosphere that has settled around Ben Stokes’ side in recent weeks.
WORLD
newschain

England record-breaker Beth Mead says competition for places has improved form

Beth Mead says competition for places has helped improve her performance after she continued her superb form by setting a new England record on Friday. Having been brought on as a substitute at half-time, Mead scored twice as the Lionesses thrashed the Netherlands 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of next month’s home European Championship.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jamie Overton
newschain

George Scrimshaw holds final-over nerves to guide Derbyshire past Lancashire

George Scrimshaw was Derbyshire’s hero as they held off Lancashire in a last-over thriller in the Vitality Blast. Tim David appeared to be firing Lancashire to victory in their chase of 189, making 42 off 23 balls, but after he took a single from the first ball of Scrimshaw’s final over the seamer – who had conceded 48 off his previous three overs – successfully defended the 10 runs still required, aided by the wicket of Rob Jones.
SPORTS
newschain

Beth Mead bags brace as England Women coast to win over Netherlands

England Women delivered a significant statement ahead of next month’s home European Championship as they came from behind to thrash reigning champions Holland 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match. After the first half had seen Lucy Bronze cancel out Lieke Martens’ opener, the Lionesses had a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss England#England Test#New Zealand Test#Sky Sports
newschain

Marcus Smith ready to combine with Owen Farrell to chase victory in Australia

Marcus Smith insists he is ready to unite with Owen Farrell as England’s twin playmakers look to channel their competitive spirits against Australia. Eddie Jones is likely to entrust Smith and Farrell with the keys to England’s attack in the series opener at Perth’s Optus Stadium just three weeks after they clashed in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Yorkshire Oaks plan for Poptronic after Newcastle win

Karl Burke is set to send Poptronic to the Yorkshire Oaks after she continued the Middleham handler’s great run of form, annexing the Jenningsbet Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle on Friday evening. Runner-up on her all-weather debut at Wolverhampton, she came into the Listed 10-furlong contest on the...
WORLD
newschain

Gosden and Dettori to ‘take a sabbatical’ following Friday talks

John Gosden and Frankie Dettori have agreed to “take a sabbatical” following a meeting in Newmarket on Friday. Having enjoyed huge success together over the years, there were clear signs of strain at Royal Ascot last week, with Gosden – who now trains in partnership with son Thady – publicly criticising Dettori following his ride on Stradivarius, who finished third in his bid for a fourth victory in the Gold Cup.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy