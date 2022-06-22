ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Inside look at KC Current's new $18 million state-of-the-art training facility

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower & Light erupts as Kansas City is announced a World Cup host city. FIFA announced that Kansas City has been selected as a host city for the 2026 World...

www.kctv5.com

Front Office Sports

Kansas City Current Opens First of Two Unique Facilities

The Kansas City Current held the ribbon-cutting for its new $18 million training facility on Wednesday, less than a month after releasing the renderings for its new, one-of-a-kind stadium. The Riverside, Missouri, training complex was designed by Generator Studio, built by female-owned Monarch Build, and exclusively privately funded by the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Why the landmark Imperial Brewery downtown will soon face the wrecking ball

Kansas City has long loved local lager. The vacant Imperial Brewery Co. building looming ominously over I-35, just south of downtown Kansas City, is proof. Built in 1902, at its zenith the six-story brick brewery was producing some 300,000 barrels of beer a year. The signature beers were Mayflower and Imperial Seal. It’s been vacant for the last forty years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Truth, not Troost: Ruby Jean’s founder wants East Side corridor renamed over slavery ties

Despite its widely-known street name, “Troost Avenue” does not accurately represent the small businesses, nonprofits and families along the increasingly dense Kansas City corridor, said Chris Goode. “So many beautiful efforts take place on Troost — from The Combine to Operation Breakthrough or Urban Cafe and Rockhurst University… We are all collectively pushing for community, The post Truth, not Troost: Ruby Jean’s founder wants East Side corridor renamed over slavery ties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City Ballet to triple size of campus in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Ballet’s south campus is going to triple its size to accommodate what directors say is a growing trend in popularity. Yesterday, Executive Director Jeffery Bentley announced a $1.8 million expansion and renovation project at their building at 5328 W. 95th St. in Prairie Village.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
Eater

The 14 Best Barbecue Joints in Kansas City

Since Henry Perry, the self-styled father of Kansas City barbecue, opened his first lunch stand in 1908, locals and tourists have been trying to pin down what exactly defines the KC barbecue style. Misconceptions abound. Many think that thin-sliced brisket and tomato sauce sweetened with molasses are requirements of the genre. Others point to burnt ends, one of the city’s proudest inventions: fatty, smoky cubes of beef brisket with a crunchy, caramelized bark. But pitmasters here are just as preoccupied with beef and pork ribs, hand-cranked sausages, moist and salty pit ham, and other preparations of brisket.
fox4kc.com

FOX4 Zip Trips: Get to know Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Located in northern Johnson County, Kansas, reaching from 63rd to 95th Street, and taking up about six miles of “JoCo,” Prairie Village is currently home to over 22,000 people. What the town is now was originally all farmland – and home for the...
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
KCTV 5

Children’s Mercy Kansas City

Children’s Mercy Kansas City is an independent children’s health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through age 21. At Children’s Mercy, we are committed to ensuring everyone feels welcomed within our walls. We strive to create a workplace that reflects the community we serve, as well as our core values of kindness, curiosity, inclusion, team and integrity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Train derails near Bonner Springs Friday evening

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A train derailed Friday evening near Bonner Springs. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said 21 rail cars were off the tracks, including nine low-pressure tank cars carrying isobutane. The fire department said there were no leaks or spills. No one was hurt. Authorities said...
BONNER SPRINGS, KS
theraymorejournal.com

Projects across Raymore: Johnny’s Tavern

There are few places to go to watch the “big game” in Raymore, but residents will have one more option later this year at a restaurant that may be familiar to many. Johnny’s Tavern, a popular sports bar and restaurant in the Kansas City metro area, will be opening its newest location in Raymore. The new restaurant will be at the Raymore Market Center at Highway 58 and Sunset Lane.
RAYMORE, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City Ballet expanding

The Overland Park Police Department has confirmed that two people have died following a shooting Thursday morning in the 8400 block of England Street. Locals weigh in after Juul products are banned from the US market. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. At Smoketokz Smoke and Vape shop, Jacob Smith was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New location announced for Kansas City’s Independence Day weekend fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time since KC RiverFest began 19 years ago, it will not be at Berkley Riverfront Park. KC RiverFest board member Stefan White said organizers sought a new location because of ongoing development on the Riverfront. On Wednesday the city announced the celebration will be at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on July 2nd. It will conclude with the city’s largest fireworks display.
KANSAS CITY, MO

