ALERT CENTER: Woman was high on marijuana at time of fatal 4-vehicle crash, prosecutor’s office says

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced a Toms River woman has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, among other charges, in connection with a motor vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Police were summoned to the area of Whitesville Road and Route 571 back in Manchester Township back on March 29 around 7:15 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a fatality. Police determined four vehicles were involved in the crash.

An investigation revealed a 2018 Honda Civic operated by Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, was traveling westbound on Route 571 when she failed to maintain her lane of travel while negotiating a righthand curve.

According to authorities, the Honda Civic then struck a New Jersey Department of Transportation Ford F-550 pickup truck, which was traveling eastbound on Route 571. The truck lost directional control and struck a 2012 Toyota Camry operated by Michael Sadis, 48, of Toms River, pushing the Camry off the roadway into an embankment. The truck continued in the same direction of travel, and struck a 2015 Toyota Corolla operated by Paul Lamberti, 58, also of Toms River.

As a result of the crash, Sadis was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lamberti was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Two others were also injured.

Bowker sustained minor injuries from the crash and was also taken to Community Medical Center for treatment. While there, a blood draw was taken from Bowker pursuant to a court-authorized warrant. Laboratory results of Bowker’s blood draw revealed she had an Active THC level of seven nanograms with a Metabolite THC level of 61ng, indicating she was a recent, active user of marijuana at the time of the crash. The state’s psychopharmacologist rendered an opinion that at the time of the crash, Bowker’s faculties were impaired due to the effects of marijuana intoxication, and that she could not safely operate a motor vehicle.

Arrangements were made for Bowker to surrender herself to police in the presence of her attorney on June 21. She was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.