Bill Cosby Is Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting A Teen In 1975

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday (June 21st), a civil jury ruled in favor of Judy Huth, who alleged that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, when she was a teenager. The...

