ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Do indiyah and Dami feel obliged to be become a couple

By DUNDEEBOY Posts:
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Yes they are the only two black or mixed race housemates but clearly others will be put in. I know Twitter tends to see things that no where else does , but there isn’t much a spark with them at all . Both don’t really spark each other...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Claudia has apologised to Kristina ..

Not sure if this is really worthy of its own thread but given that it's the quiet season and all that. According to some areas of the press, Claudia has apologised to Kristina for inferring that Kristina and Ben Cohen fell for each other when they met on Strictly and not, as claimed by the pair, much later. Always seemed a bit dodgy to me but obviously I am not in possession of all the facts. One thing I am sure about though is that Ben's ex wife really really did not deserve the abuse she had on social media from Kristina fans for daring to say she was broken hearted. There was a particularly horrible Kristina fan Twitter account (which I won't name) who regularly posted that Mrs Cohen should crawl back under her rock. What shocked me was that Kristina regularly liked other tweets (not that particular one of course) on that account which seemed just a tiny bit stupid and insensitive.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie and the Winter-Brown quads

They’re 3 years old in October - what logistically can the show now do about explaining the lack of “quad” ? Toddlers run riot and the show really scored an own goal and wrote both Chesney and Gemma into a corner. Either go in hard and hire 4 similar looking children or I’m afraid the entire family must leave - unless they have a depressing car accident and two don’t survive? But who wants to watch that??!
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Race#Ikenna Amber
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy star lands next lead movie role

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker has landed his next lead role in the upcoming film, Road Rage. Road Rage will see Rooker take on the role of a serial killer who only kills those who deserve to die, "presenting a modern hero who is a bad guy gone good, protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty" [via Deadline].
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
digitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory and Stranger Things stars join new Christmas movie

The Big Bang Theory's Brian Thomas Smith and Stranger Things star Sean Astin have joined the cast of upcoming Christmas movie Holiday Twist. Smith is best known for his role as Zack Johnson in the CBS sitcom, while Astin has portrayed the likes of Bob Newby in Stranger Things and Sam Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Smart TV (Need advice)

Update: The menu won't even come on now, I turned the tv off and turned it back and the menu won't even still come on! very annoyed!. Not that that will stop Nigel. Send it back and get a FULL refund. Send it back and get a FULL refund. I...
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

Avatar, Torchwood and Spider-Man stars join Netflix heist thriller

Netflix has gathered together a whole host of big names to star in new heist thriller Lift alongside the already cast Kevin Hart. Avatar's Sam Worthington, Torchwood's Burn Gorman, and Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jacob Batalon have all signed up to star in the movie for the streaming service, according to Deadline.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things bosses tease spin-off series

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased what fans could expect from their incredibly secret spin-off project of their mega-hit show. A project so surrounded in mystery that Netflix hasn't been able to formally announce or confirm, possibly waiting until the end of this fourth season to reveal anything.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS and spinoffs for LA and Hawai'i land return dates

Good news for fans of NCIS and its Hawai'i spin-off, as American network CBS has announced a ton of premiere dates for the upcoming seasons of its shows coming this fall (or autumn, if you like). Both shows are coming back on Monday, September 19 as a double whammy kicking...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals Audrey's fate after horror accident

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's Coronation Street (June 24) saw the aftermath of Audrey's accident as the family grappled over what to do over her ongoing alcohol dependency. The episode opened with a concerned Gail calling her mum, concerned about her welfare. Unaware of what had happened to Audrey, the...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Neighbours confirms Harold Bishop's return storylines

With the end of Neighbours in sight and the sheer number of returning cast members from years gone by showing up, the Aussie soap has now revealed what beloved character Harold Bishop will be getting up to on his return. Home from their break, Karl and Susan Kennedy are confronted...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's first reactions have arrived

Thor: Love and Thunder is only a couple of weeks away and we now have the first reactions to the new MCU movie. Following its world premiere last night (June 23) in the US, those lucky few to have seen Thor's latest big-screen adventure have taken to social media to share their immediate thoughts.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Man From Toronto on Netflix needs more Kaley Cuoco

Despite all efforts from its co-stars, the undeniably funny Kevin Hart and oddball talent Woody Harrelson, The Man from Toronto, out now on Netflix, is a really bad movie. Not so bad it's good but just bad, with jokes that fall flat, a wildly implausible set-up and so little faith in its audience's – and characters' – intelligence it actually feels insulting.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Hospital wheelchairs

Does anyone know why you can't push a hospital wheelchair, without it veering all over the place?. For some reason they're designed to be pulled from behind, which is counter intuitive and bloody annoying😡. Posts: 10,268. Forum Member. ✭✭. 26/06/22 - 19:45 #2. Perhaps they're made by the same company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy