Establishment Georgia GOP congressional candidates run the table in race to November

By Ross Williams
georgiarecorder.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – In a stunning upset victory, attorney and Georgia Air National Guard officer Chris West defeated former Army Captain Jeremy Hunt in the GOP Congressional runoff for District 2, earning the right to face Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop in November. With all precincts accounted for Tuesday night,...

georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 1

