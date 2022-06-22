ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxburg, PA

Foxburg Native Emily Marron Making Huge Impact as Women’s Golf Coach at the University of Central Florida

By Mike Kilroy
explore venango
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (EYT/D9) — Emily Marron grew up in a house that was just a long tee shot and a short pitch away from Foxburg Country Club. (Photos courtesy of the University of Central Florida) She spent almost as much time as a kid on those historic links...

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

O’Toole Brannon Marks 35 Years of Service as Second-Grade Teacher

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – A local second-grade teacher is celebrating 35 years of service to the West Forest School District. Erin O’Toole Brannon, of Oil City, graduated from Clarion University in 1986. After graduation, she taught fifth grade at Madison Elementary in Madison, Ohio for one year before heading to West Forest in 1987 to begin her career as a second-grade teacher.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Samuel Arthur Saeli

Samuel Arthur Saeli, age 81 passed away on June 22, 2022 following a period of declining health. He can now look under and around clouds hanging overhead in the blue sky for golf balls. He was born in Franklin on Feb. 1, 1941, a son of the late Joseph G....
FRANKLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mexico, PA
City
Foxburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
State
Arizona State
explore venango

DCNR Celebrates 2022 Ranger Trainee Graduates at Gifford Pinchot State Park

LEWISBERRY, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Thursday visited Gifford Pinchot State Park for a park ranger commissioning ceremony honoring 2022 graduates of the department’s ranger trainee academy. “We are incredibly proud of this year’s graduates and are excited to...
LEWISBERRY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Junior High Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District is seeking applicants for a Junior High Cheerleading Coach. The position is available immediately. Interested Applicants should send current clearances and three letters of reference to:. Mr. Michael McCormick. Acting Superintendent. Keystone School District. 451 Huston Avenue. Knox, PA 16232. Deadline: Until position is filled. Copyright ©...
KNOX, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges pending after hockey player punches referee

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area hockey player was caught on video punching a referee. During an adult league game on Wednesday night, two players from opposing teams got into a fight. The referee tried to break it up and one of those players punched the referee, knocking him to the ground.The fight broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday during a game at Printscape Arena at Southpointe. The fight, captured on LiveBarn, shows Jaris Harbieh and another player having words. A referee skates over and tries to separate the two when Harbieh punches him in the face. The referee was knocked to the ground and a brawl broke out between the teams. When the dust settled, the referee did not seek medical attention. Cecil Township police said the game was stopped and the 23-year-old Harbieh was taken out of the arena in handcuffs. Harbieh has also been suspended from play.The arena's manager said it is also conducting its own investigation. Charges are pending against Harbieh. They include simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
CANONSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The University Of Central#Eyt#Piaa#Penn State University#The Nittany Lions#Division
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Mohogany Sharae’ Huff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Miss Mohogany Sharae’ Huff will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Huff 41, of Youngstown, transitioned this earthly life on Tuesday, June 14,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield veterinary center attracts pets, owners with treats, tours

Hannastown Veterinary Center’s Summer Treat Social attracted more than 40 owners and their pets Saturday afternoon, including Kristy McCracken and her Burmese Mountain Dog, Riley. At 13 months, rambunctious Riley is well on the way to reaching the 2-foot height at the shoulders many dogs of that species achieve...
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Thailand
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Switzerland
explore venango

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bud Bihler

Bud Bihler served our country in the United States Navy. Bud proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He also served the community through his membership with the St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church. He was laid to rest in the New Lebanon Cemetery. They can be found online...
UTICA, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Treats Disc Problems

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Physical therapists at West Park Rehab help people with disc problems by providing specific recommendations for treatment. Spinal disks are rubbery pads between the vertebrae. Vertebrae are the specialized bones that make up the spinal column. In children, they are gel- or fluid-filled sacs but begin to solidify as part of the normal aging process. By early adulthood, the blood supply to the disk has stopped, the soft inner material has begun to harden, and the disk is less elastic. By middle age, the disks are tough and quite unyielding, with the consistency of a piece of hard rubber. These age-related changes make the outer protective lining weaker and the disks more prone to injury.
SENECA, PA
explore venango

YMCA Asks Community to ‘Send a Kid to Camp’

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – YMCA Summer Camp at YMCA Camp Coffman is a special place for kids during the summer months. If you haven’t been to the 240-acre camp owned by the Scenic Rivers YMCA when 150 kids are enjoying a plethora of activities, you might wonder what goes on there.
OIL CITY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Township gardeners will welcome almost all visitors

Joe and Melissa Joswiak and Leanne and Gerry Marino will be happy to have visitors come to their gardens. Just not deer; neither the Joswiaks nor the Marinos are very happy about the deer. The homeowners will open their gardens as part of the Southern Butler County Garden Club’s 14th...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy