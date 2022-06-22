Rainy Wednesday in the forecast for Connecticut

NOW AND NEW: Today will be a cool one temps struggling to make it out of the 60s, another summer day with temps below average. Expect mostly clouds with a few spotty showers, and we may even see a little sunshine late in the day.

NEXT: More scattered showers for Thursday but drier weather moves in for Friday and the weekend. It will also turn warmer over the weekend with high temps getting into the low 80s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says Connecticut will see cloudy conditions and spotty showers throughout Wednesday.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High of 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High of 74.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High of 79.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High of 82.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High of 83.

MONDAY: Shower chance. Mostly Cloudy. High of 80.