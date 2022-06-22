Man accused of murder at DeBary IHOP to make 1st appearance

DEBARY, Fla. — A man accused of murder was arrested overnight.

Sammy McKnight Jr. is behind bars and facing a second-degree murder charge.

He was arrested after being on the run from law enforcement officers since Friday.

Investigators said McKnight shot James Shirley, 36, to death after the two men got into a fight outside of an IHOP on Dirksen Drive in DeBary..

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood thanked his deputies and Daytona Beach police for bringing McKnight in.

Chitwood also thanked the tipster who recognized McKnight and dialed 911.

Chitwood said he plans to give the $5,000 reward to the tipster himself.

McKnight will appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m.

