Debary, FL

Man accused of murder at DeBary IHOP to make 1st appearance

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

DEBARY, Fla. — A man accused of murder was arrested overnight.

Sammy McKnight Jr. is behind bars and facing a second-degree murder charge.

He was arrested after being on the run from law enforcement officers since Friday.

Investigators said McKnight shot James Shirley, 36, to death after the two men got into a fight outside of an IHOP on Dirksen Drive in DeBary..

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood thanked his deputies and Daytona Beach police for bringing McKnight in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgS64_0gIIeaZD00
IHOP shooting suspect (Volusia County Jail)

Chitwood also thanked the tipster who recognized McKnight and dialed 911.

Chitwood said he plans to give the $5,000 reward to the tipster himself.

McKnight will appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m.

Comments / 9

Chuck Pogue
3d ago

Has a history of crime all the back when he was 15, having a gun on school property to start. One of many democrats pride and joys!

Reply
3
 

DEBARY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

