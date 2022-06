TICONDEROGA | It was a blue gray 67-degree June afternoon as Beth Hill rose from her chair on the porch of the Pell Pavillion to greet the eclectic crowd that had eagerly assembled. It was just as well the weather wasn’t the star of the show, for the sun seemed to radiate from within the bright and freshly restored Pell Pavilion, a National Historic Landmark. Nestled upon the sprawling grounds of Fort Ticonderoga and opening up directly to the King’s Garden, the chandeliers of the Greek-inspired building glowed from within the stately glass windows, sign that life had begun inside anew. As the President and CEO of Fort Ticonderoga welcomed those in attendance to the ribbon cutting celebration, she couldn’t help but beam with pride at the restoration accomplishment that provided the backdrop to the ceremony.

TICONDEROGA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO