CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say the man flying the plane that crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire on Wednesday was an experienced pilot from Vermont. Charlestown police say George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vermont, was flying the single-engine prop plane when it went down in Charlestown at about 10 a.m. They say Tucker is an experienced pilot.

CHARLESTOWN, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO