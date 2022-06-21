Last Day To Register To Vote In August State Primary And County General Election is July 5, 2022

Carthage, TN. As a heat wave grips our area, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their power usage today, June 22. The policy will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. until approximately 8 p.m. In voluntary curtailment, customers are asked to reduce electric consumption by turning off lights and not using major appliances during the hottest part of the day, such as ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers. Summer energy use is typically the highest between 12-8 p.m., according to TVA. This is typically the warmest part of the day and when people arrive home from work or school; as a result, energy rates are typically at their highest during that point. The agency has several tips to reduce power usage:

