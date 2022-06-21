ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Last Day To Register To Vote In August State Primary And County General Election is July 5, 2022

By Ronni Chase
waewradio.com
 2 days ago

The last day to register to vote in the August 4 State Primary and County General Election...

waewradio.com

Comments / 0

newstalk941.com

Putnam Election Commission To Purchase New Voting Machines

The Putnam County Election Commission has started the process to implement new voting machines in the coming years. Commission Chair Phil Adams said the state has mandated a paper trail for voters. Adams said the new machines would print out what you voted before submitting. “Some people are a little...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

PROPOSED NATURAL GAS PIPELINE HAS SOME RESIDENTS CONCERNED

The Tennessee Valley Authority hasn’t decided what they’re going to do with the Kingston coal plant, but companies were already beginning to prepare plans in case it does close. A Canadian-based energy company, Enbridge, held an open house at Wartburg Central High School to answer questions and go...
KINGSTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Roane IDB announces sale of huge industrial site

(Roane Alliance press release) On June 17, the Roane County Industrial Development Board (RCIDB), closed on one of the largest industrial sites in the Roane Regional Business & Technology Park (RRBTP). The TPA Group, a developer from Atlanta, Georgia, purchased the entire 40-acre Jones Road Site for $1.3M, with plans to build a 250,000 square foot speculative building, a total planned investment of $32M.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their power usage today

Carthage, TN. As a heat wave grips our area, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their power usage today, June 22. The policy will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. until approximately 8 p.m. In voluntary curtailment, customers are asked to reduce electric consumption by turning off lights and not using major appliances during the hottest part of the day, such as ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers. Summer energy use is typically the highest between 12-8 p.m., according to TVA. This is typically the warmest part of the day and when people arrive home from work or school; as a result, energy rates are typically at their highest during that point. The agency has several tips to reduce power usage:
CARTHAGE, TN
ucbjournal.com

CRMC changes visiting hours

COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has announced a change in visiting hours hospital wide. The new visiting hours will take effect Wednesday, June 22. Visiting hours will now be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise permitted by physician or nursing staff. Patient visitation rights state...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WATE

Monroe County man recovering after copperhead bite

A Monroe County man had an unexpected and unwanted encounter with wildlife in his own yard. Monroe County man recovering after copperhead bite. USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials …. USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials …. Loved ones demand justice for 16-year-old in 2008 …. Importance of...
WSMV

Fishing advisory issued for six different Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday due to various health concerns. After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials determined that a precautionary advisory needed to be issued for three different reservoirs around Tennessee. “We provide these advisories...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Thieves using counterfeit bills at some Clinton stores

CLINTON, Tenn. — Some stores in Clinton found counterfeit bills that almost exactly matched legitimate bills, according to the Clinton Police Department. In April, a Walmart in Clinton called the police after finding $160 in fake $20 bills. A person used the money to buy a belt, a phone case, and a Samsung device. According to an incident report, a warrant was taken out for a suspect charged with theft and criminal simulation.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

RCSO IDs Sunday shooting victim

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death late Sunday afternoon as Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr. of Kingston. The RCSO says that the incident occurred at around 4:45 pm on Raby Hollow Road in south Roane County. Deputies say the shooter was taken into custody...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Oneida woman arrested twice in two days amid family dispute

ONEIDA | A 55-year-old Oneida woman was arrested twice last week on back-to-back days after police responded to a Harmony Lane residence in response to domestic disputes. The woman, identified in warrants as Kimberly Phillips, 55, was allegedly angry at her adult son and his live-in girlfriend, and was in the process of attempting to evict them from her residence.
ONEIDA, TN
supertalk929.com

JCPD: Body found near train track identified as Etowah, Tennessee resident

Johnson City Police have announced the identity of the woman found dead over the weekend near a known homeless camp off of State of Franklin Road. Investigators said there is no foul play suspected in the death of 24-year-old Meghan Carter of Etowah, Tennessee. Her body was discovered near railroad tracks.
ETOWAH, TN

