Prescott, AZ

Mayor Goode’s update for the week of June 20, 2022.

By TPT Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. Last week, our City Council held three meetings. Here are some results from those meetings:. During the Study Session, we discussed two new items. First, there was a Presentation and Discussion regarding financial debt options available to the City, should they be...

LD1 House Candidates to Speak on Saturday

The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host all three of the Republican candidates for LD1’s two House seats at a candidate forum this Saturday, June 25th, in Chino Valley. Rep Judy Burges and Rep Quang Nguyen, both incumbents seeking reelection, will offer updates on the current legislative session and a firsthand report on the new Arizona state budget. They will also discuss their priorities for the next legislative session. Ms. Selina Bliss, making her second run for the state legislature, will discuss her background and what she hopes to accomplish, if elected.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Prescott Remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots

On June 30, 2013, at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nine years later, the City of Prescott and other agencies continue to remember the brave 19 with public tributes. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.
Officials celebrate opening of mine that converts ash into cement in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials from across the state came together on Tuesday to celebrate a Yavapai County mine that is expected to help the environment. Eco Material Technologies’ Kirkland Pozzolan Mine had its grand opening in Skull Valley. The site will convert ash into concrete for the state’s bridges, roads and other transportation projects. Officials said the materials will replace the common Portland cement. Creating the old style of cement contributes to 8% of global carbon emissions, Eco Material said. “We are excited for the opening of the Kirkland Pozzolan Mine, which will benefit not only Yavapai County but all of Arizona as well as the surrounding region,” Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, said in a statement.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Board Of Supervisors Make Major Move Toward School Safety

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a contract between the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Mutualink School Safety Emergency Alert System, a technology that provides direct communication between schools and law enforcement during an emergency threatening school safety. The system uses a panic button that allows school staff and administrators to alert police to an emergency and provides a critical 2-way communication channel.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
41st Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival this Weekend

The festival started as a fiddle contest dedicated to a local fiddler. In the mid-80’s it took on the character of a typical bluegrass festival. Until the mid-90’s, the event was held at Watson Lake Park, and then moved to its current downtown location on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in 1996. At that time the event changed character again to one with FREE admission. It remains the only FREE bluegrass festival of its caliber in the western United States. Financial support comes from local businesses, Lamb Chevrolet, the City of Prescott, Arizona Commission on the Arts and many additional Friends of Bluegrass, as well as raffle sales, festival tee shirts and the festival program.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Prescott Valley’s Red, White, and Boom!

Prescott Valley’s Community Services Department is planning their annual Red, White, and Boom celebration this year in Mountain Valley Park on Monday, July 4. Guests are invited to start arriving at the park at 3:00 pm for activities and games, including an inflatable playground provided by Hero Party Rentals. The inflatable playground is FREE for all kids.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YA Nation, Camp Verde sign major land agreement

After two decades of discussion and negotiation between the Yavapai-Apache Nation and Town of Camp Verde, leaders signed a monumental resolution and intergovernmental agreement Thursday, June 16 to enable the Nation to pursue the acquisition of more than 1,200 acres of property in and adjacent to Camp Verde. At the...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Register Now- Youth Mental Health Awareness Conference

Our registration deadline for the Youth Mental Health Awareness Conference is fast approaching! Please register here by July 14th. To see a full list of the schedule, please visit https://justicementalhealth.com/. Yavapai County Community Health Services in partnership Arizona Department of Health Services and the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Deputy Chief of Police Graduates from FBI National Academy

Two hundred and fifty-four law enforcement officers, including the city of Sedona’s very own Deputy Chief Stephanie Foley, graduated on June 9, 2022, from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. The 282nd session consisted of men and women from 47 states and included members of law enforcement agencies from 26 countries, four military organizations, and nine federal civilian organizations.
State OK's second ambulance company for Prescott Valley area. Here's why response times are expected to improve

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Arizona officials have approved a second ambulance company to operate in the Prescott Valley area. This comes after years of fighting between the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and ambulance giant AMR. CAFMA has been critical of AMR's response times, claiming that they've been forced to transport patients themselves, sometimes in personal vehicles, because AMR's ambulances aren't available.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Traffic stop in Arizona ends in seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A traffic stop in northern Arizona on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills, authorities said. A deputy pulled over a Black jeep on eastbound Interstate 40 near Prescott and found three fire extinguishers in the vehicle, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Showiest Summer Shrubs and Trees: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss the showiest summer shrubs and trees. Learn about Desert Willow, Mimosa, Chaste Tree, Crape Myrtle, and more. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are offered every week at Watters...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Village At Oak Creek, or 8 miles south of Sedona, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Sedona, Munds Park, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Manzanita Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
CAPTURED: YCSO AND PVPD ARREST MAN WANTED FOR STABBING TWO VICTIMS

CAPTURED: YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AND PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT ARREST MAN WANTED FOR STABBING TWO VICTIMS. Following the June 11,2022 stabbing of a man and woman in Prescott Valley, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau obtained a felony arrest warrant for the suspect at large, Dillon Stueltze. On June 17, 2022, Stueltze was taken into custody by the Prescott Valley Police Department on the warrant for 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 1 count of misconduct involving weapons.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
PVPD seeks public’s help to locate missing juvenile Now

Prescott Valley Police Department seeks public’s help to locate missing juvenile. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile. Anthony Diaz, 15, was reported missing by his mother today, June 21, 2022. Anthony was last seen at a Paulden gas station...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Fast-Growing Shade Trees: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about fast-growing shade trees. They also talk about shrubs and flowering perennials that do well in the shade and why your fruit trees are dropping their fruit. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube...
PRESCOTT, AZ
A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ

