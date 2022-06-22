ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marginal Way in Portland closed for 4 weeks

By WGME
WGME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- Marginal Way, north of Franklin Street in Portland, is set to...

wgme.com

WGME

Parkers Restaurant in Portland closing permanently

PARKER (WGME) -- A Portland restaurant is closing its doors for good after more than 30 years of business. Parkers Restaurant on Washington Ave announced on Facebook they will be closing on Saturday June 25. "We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for your patronage over these past 33 years,"...
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Police identify body found in recycling at Scarborough transfer station

Scarborough – ( Portland Press Herald ) Scarborough Police have identified the dead body found Friday in a recycling truck. The deceased is Paul Hayden, 64, of Portland, according to a statement from Scarborough Police Chief Mark Holmquist. An autopsy was conducted Friday afternoon of the Office of Chief...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Oyster industry growing fast in Maine ahead of festival in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) - More than 20,000 oysters ready to be shucked at the first annual Maine Oyster Festival on Freeport. Folks with about 30 different oyster farms are representing the industry. Industry experts say it's growing fast here in Maine. The annual haul of oysters grew by more than 50%...
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving a truck that shut down a road in Somerville for three hours Friday afternoon. Christopher Lascoutx, 78, of Washington, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Turner Ridge Road around 2:52 p.m. when he collided with a Lucas Tree service truck driven by Brandon Higgins, 23, of Etna, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Brendan W. Kane said in a press release Saturday.
SOMERVILLE, ME
Q97.9

Here’s What May Be Going into The Old Augusta, Maine Kmart Location

It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Maine food truck operators celebrate National Food Truck Day

PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was National Food Truck Day. On Portland’s Eastern Prom, the owners of Cargo Pizza have known each other for quite some time. Greg Mihos and his dad Dimitrios started the Cargo Pizza food truck back in 2019. Greg Mihos has worked at his dad's...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
PORTLAND, OR
94.3 WCYY

There’s An Entire Airport For Sale in Limington, Maine

Every once in awhile, a piece of unique property hits the market and it's hard to believe something like it could be for sale. In Maine, that could include a custom tree house, an underground bunker or even an entire island. One of those unique offerings is available right now in Limington, where an entire privately-owned airport is for sale.
LIMINGTON, ME
WMTW

A familiar face now becomes chief of Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Old Orchard Beach Police Department has named a new police chief — one with a familiar face. After 29 years, Elise Chard has worked her way up in the Old Orchard Beach Police Department and just this week has been named chief- the first woman ever to hold the position of this beach town.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
Q97.9

Better Slow Down – Drivers Are Being Pulled Over in a Maine Turnpike Work Zone

The Maine Turnpike Authority has been busy working on major improvements to the highway through Portland and South Portland. A project funded by Turnpike tolls is widening the Turnpike in that area from four lanes to six, three lanes in each direction. It also includes the replacement of bridges, new exit ramps and new toll booths all to help with the flow of traffic.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

First Weekend of Summer Feeling Like it in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A warm weekend is in store for Maine, in stark contrast to the chilly and rainy weather we had last weekend. Highs will warm up into the 80s, with some 90s even possible Saturday afternoon. Persistent areas of low pressure have kept June cooler than normal here in Portland, but that pattern finally looks to be shifting this weekend.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Dr. Shah gets sneak peek at new COVID musical in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) – COVID transmission may be low in much of Maine, but it's still with us, and so is a play called "COVID Still Sux: The Musical, Part 2." The musical runs this weekend at the Franco Center in Lewiston. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah was invited...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Thousands protest end of Roe v. Wade in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of pro-abortion-rights protestors took to the streets of Portland Friday to protest the end of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a doctor-performed abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision saw a 5-4 majority of the court vote to kill Roe v....
PORTLAND, ME

