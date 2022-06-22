Marginal Way in Portland closed for 4 weeks

PARKER (WGME) -- A Portland restaurant is closing its doors for good after more than 30 years of business. Parkers Restaurant on Washington Ave announced on Facebook they will be closing on Saturday June 25. "We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for your patronage over these past 33 years,"...
Scarborough – ( Portland Press Herald ) Scarborough Police have identified the dead body found Friday in a recycling truck. The deceased is Paul Hayden, 64, of Portland, according to a statement from Scarborough Police Chief Mark Holmquist. An autopsy was conducted Friday afternoon of the Office of Chief...
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The male body found by a recycling truck driver in Scarborough Friday morning, has been identified by authorities. Police have investigated the scene at Casella Recycling on Gibson Road and have identified the male body as 64-year-old, Paul Hayden of Portland. Officials said a Troiano Waste...
FREEPORT (WGME) - More than 20,000 oysters ready to be shucked at the first annual Maine Oyster Festival on Freeport. Folks with about 30 different oyster farms are representing the industry. Industry experts say it's growing fast here in Maine. The annual haul of oysters grew by more than 50%...
MAINE, Maine — It’s official! The Fourth of July holiday weekend is just around the corner. For anyone looking to make plans, NEWS CENTER Maine rounded up some of the festivities happening across the state. Augusta. Not one, but two, firework shows are scheduled for Augusta. Both shows...
Friday, June 24th 2022 — SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a debate that has been going on for years in South Portland: should dogs be allowed on city beaches and if so, what time of year and day?. The city council made amendments to these rules earlier this month,...
I feel like many people aren't aware of just how many police calls happen in a week's time in their hometown. Granted, some are busier than others, but I think a lot of people would be surprised at how many incidents police officers respond to in just one week. All...
SOMERVILLE, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving a truck that shut down a road in Somerville for three hours Friday afternoon. Christopher Lascoutx, 78, of Washington, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Turner Ridge Road around 2:52 p.m. when he collided with a Lucas Tree service truck driven by Brandon Higgins, 23, of Etna, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Brendan W. Kane said in a press release Saturday.
It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was National Food Truck Day. On Portland’s Eastern Prom, the owners of Cargo Pizza have known each other for quite some time. Greg Mihos and his dad Dimitrios started the Cargo Pizza food truck back in 2019. Greg Mihos has worked at his dad's...
We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
Every once in awhile, a piece of unique property hits the market and it's hard to believe something like it could be for sale. In Maine, that could include a custom tree house, an underground bunker or even an entire island. One of those unique offerings is available right now in Limington, where an entire privately-owned airport is for sale.
A recent post on the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Page, received a huge reaction by commenters. According to Daniel Dube, a business owner in Lewiston, a portable restroom was installed directly outside of his business. He posted on the Facebook Page saying,. Have to say, not very excited about the city...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Old Orchard Beach Police Department has named a new police chief — one with a familiar face. After 29 years, Elise Chard has worked her way up in the Old Orchard Beach Police Department and just this week has been named chief- the first woman ever to hold the position of this beach town.
A Portland agency providing services to adults with disabilities has finalized a 19,392-square-foot office lease in Scarborough, to accommodate a growing clientele. Granite Bay Care Inc. leased the space from Cowabunga LLC at 482 Payne Road. “The places we previously looked at needed a lot of build-out, so we were...
The Maine Turnpike Authority has been busy working on major improvements to the highway through Portland and South Portland. A project funded by Turnpike tolls is widening the Turnpike in that area from four lanes to six, three lanes in each direction. It also includes the replacement of bridges, new exit ramps and new toll booths all to help with the flow of traffic.
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A warm weekend is in store for Maine, in stark contrast to the chilly and rainy weather we had last weekend. Highs will warm up into the 80s, with some 90s even possible Saturday afternoon. Persistent areas of low pressure have kept June cooler than normal here in Portland, but that pattern finally looks to be shifting this weekend.
LEWISTON (WGME) – COVID transmission may be low in much of Maine, but it's still with us, and so is a play called "COVID Still Sux: The Musical, Part 2." The musical runs this weekend at the Franco Center in Lewiston. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah was invited...
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine Audubon scientist is alarmed by reports of more dead seabirds — this time in Casco Bay. Shannon Silverson, who lives on Peaks Island, noticed about 30 dead and dying birds this week. “It was just a dreadful feeling,” she told WGME-TV.
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of pro-abortion-rights protestors took to the streets of Portland Friday to protest the end of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a doctor-performed abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision saw a 5-4 majority of the court vote to kill Roe v....
