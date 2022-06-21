ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Yakima metro area

By Stacker
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Rafter tossed into Yakima River at Richland dam dies. 2nd person survives

A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Enjoy Stunning Views Every Day at Naches, WA Chalet for Sale

There's nothing like window shopping when it comes to beautiful local homes, if you are actually in the market, this stunner is located in Naches, WA, and is AMAZING! I already am congratulating the owner because if you want something tucked away in the mountains, that includes luxury but is still relatively close to town. Realtor.com is serving up some views!
NACHES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Local
Washington Government
Yakima, WA
Real Estate
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
kpq.com

Inslee to Visit the Wenatchee Valley Friday

Governor Jay Inslee will visit the Wenatchee Valley Friday to make three stops. According to the Governor's Office, Inslee will start his visit in Cashmere for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00am at Beta Hatch. The company will be the largest mealworm producing facility in North America. The Department of Commerce provided almost $1 million for the project from its Clean Energy Fund, as mealworms are a less carbon-intensive alternative to traditional livestock feeds.
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Major Safety Changes On The Way To a Yakima Intersection

It's late June and city engineers continue to work on making a intersection safer in Yakima where two people died earlier this year. Authorities say they've seen numerous crashes at the intersection over the last two years and a double fatal three-car crash at the intersection on March 20. Two days later a near head-on crash was reported at the intersection on March 22. Now city officials are doing what they can to prevent another deadly crash at 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue. Yakima City Engineer Bill Preston tells KIT News they're now implementing safety changes at the intersection after studying the situation.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow
nbcrightnow.com

West Valley Fire and Rescue responds to unattended fire

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - West Valley Fire and Rescue responded to Douglas Road on the morning of June 22 after some outdoor burning got out of control. When left unattended, the fire left the designated burn area. It then spread to other debris, trees and a shed. Three stations responded and were able to get the fire under control quickly, according to WVFR.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Police Disrupt Large Drug Trafficking Outfit in Wenatchee

A joint operation of the Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has disrupted a drug trafficking organization in the Wenatchee Valley. The ring, which has ties to the Southwestern U.S., has been moving large volumes of Fentanyl and methamphetamine in North Central Washington. Task...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ifiberone.com

Cle Elum man penalized for illegal wood-cutting operation

LIBERTY - A Cle Elum man got in ‘hot water’ with the law after he was caught conducting an illegal wood-cutting operation just north of Liberty. Kittitas County Sheriff’s officials say a Forest Service deputy found evidence of an illegal wood-cutting operation near Mineral Springs last Friday. The Kittitas County Forest Service deputy realized that standing trees were illegally felled and their stumps were intentionally concealed with limbs. The deputy notified US Forest Service Law Enforcement and a joint investigation commenced.
kpq.com

Chelan PUD Agrees to Power Line Connection with Microsoft

There's now an agreement to let a new Microsoft data center connect with Chelan PUD power lines. PUD commissioners approved the Interconnection Agreement this week for the large data center planned to occupy 102.5 acres along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway. The agreement does not specify the source of the power or...
CHELAN, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Researchers use dogs to ‘sniff out’ infected cherry trees in Eastern Washington

Washington State University researchers are piloting new efforts to “sniff out” little cherry disease early enough to allow Eastern Washington cherry growers to remove infected trees before the disease can spread further. The disease has reached epidemic levels in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties and has cost growers across the state millions of dollars in tree removal and lost revenue....
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One killed, two wounded in gang shooting outside Yakima convenience store

Yakima police are investigating a gang shooting that left one dead and two injured early Tuesday. Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the Rocky Mart, 1003 W. Nob Hill Blvd., for multiple people shot. Officers found a 32-year-old man critically injured with two people with non-life-threatening injuries, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy