Cities with the most expensive homes in Yakima metro area

If you want to save a bunch of money, a store in Yakima is causing quite a buzz and it might be worth the drive from the Tri-Cities. Amazon Returns And More Up For Grabs At New Yakima Store. Our sister radio station in Yakima has been posting about this...
A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
There's nothing like window shopping when it comes to beautiful local homes, if you are actually in the market, this stunner is located in Naches, WA, and is AMAZING! I already am congratulating the owner because if you want something tucked away in the mountains, that includes luxury but is still relatively close to town. Realtor.com is serving up some views!
WENATCHEE - A local realtor says owning a home is your meal ticket to avoiding hardships associated with rising interest rates and soaring home prices. Nick McLean, owner of the Nick McLean Real Estate Group in Wenatchee provided an analysis on the state of the local housing market. McLean says...
Governor Jay Inslee will visit the Wenatchee Valley Friday to make three stops. According to the Governor's Office, Inslee will start his visit in Cashmere for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00am at Beta Hatch. The company will be the largest mealworm producing facility in North America. The Department of Commerce provided almost $1 million for the project from its Clean Energy Fund, as mealworms are a less carbon-intensive alternative to traditional livestock feeds.
It's late June and city engineers continue to work on making a intersection safer in Yakima where two people died earlier this year. Authorities say they've seen numerous crashes at the intersection over the last two years and a double fatal three-car crash at the intersection on March 20. Two days later a near head-on crash was reported at the intersection on March 22. Now city officials are doing what they can to prevent another deadly crash at 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue. Yakima City Engineer Bill Preston tells KIT News they're now implementing safety changes at the intersection after studying the situation.
Love Antiques? Check Out The Roadside Mall Near Ellensburg That You'll Love. It might not seem like much from the freeway but there's a roadside fruit stand and mall that you've got to check out if you are traveling through Washington State. Where Can I Find Fresh Fruit And Vegetables...
Yakima County recently finalized more than $4.9 million in homeless funding that will be distributed to area service providers over the next two years. The most money went to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, with more than $2.2 million overall and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic with nearly $1.3 million.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - West Valley Fire and Rescue responded to Douglas Road on the morning of June 22 after some outdoor burning got out of control. When left unattended, the fire left the designated burn area. It then spread to other debris, trees and a shed. Three stations responded and were able to get the fire under control quickly, according to WVFR.
A joint operation of the Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has disrupted a drug trafficking organization in the Wenatchee Valley. The ring, which has ties to the Southwestern U.S., has been moving large volumes of Fentanyl and methamphetamine in North Central Washington. Task...
LIBERTY - A Cle Elum man got in ‘hot water’ with the law after he was caught conducting an illegal wood-cutting operation just north of Liberty. Kittitas County Sheriff’s officials say a Forest Service deputy found evidence of an illegal wood-cutting operation near Mineral Springs last Friday. The Kittitas County Forest Service deputy realized that standing trees were illegally felled and their stumps were intentionally concealed with limbs. The deputy notified US Forest Service Law Enforcement and a joint investigation commenced.
There's now an agreement to let a new Microsoft data center connect with Chelan PUD power lines. PUD commissioners approved the Interconnection Agreement this week for the large data center planned to occupy 102.5 acres along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway. The agreement does not specify the source of the power or...
Washington State University researchers are piloting new efforts to “sniff out” little cherry disease early enough to allow Eastern Washington cherry growers to remove infected trees before the disease can spread further. The disease has reached epidemic levels in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties and has cost growers across the state millions of dollars in tree removal and lost revenue....
Yakima police are investigating a gang shooting that left one dead and two injured early Tuesday. Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the Rocky Mart, 1003 W. Nob Hill Blvd., for multiple people shot. Officers found a 32-year-old man critically injured with two people with non-life-threatening injuries, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
