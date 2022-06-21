Cities with the most expensive homes in Yakima metro area

It's late June and city engineers continue to work on making a intersection safer in Yakima where two people died earlier this year. Authorities say they've seen numerous crashes at the intersection over the last two years and a double fatal three-car crash at the intersection on March 20. Two days later a near head-on crash was reported at the intersection on March 22. Now city officials are doing what they can to prevent another deadly crash at 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue. Yakima City Engineer Bill Preston tells KIT News they're now implementing safety changes at the intersection after studying the situation.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO